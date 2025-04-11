2025 Memphis Grizzlies playoffs scenario after brutal loss vs Timberwolves: Updated standings, schedule, and more (April 10)

The Memphis Grizzlies took another tough hit on Thursday night, falling 141-125 in a crucial home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota star Anthony Edwards stole the show, dropping 44 points on just 19 shots to take down Ja Morant and company.
The Timberwolves pulled away in the third quarter with a scorching 52-25 run that blew the game wide open. Despite Ja Morant putting up 36 points and six assists, and Desmond Bane contributing 28 points, nine assists and six boards, their efforts came up short.
This season for Memphis has been riddled with setbacks — from season-ending injuries to Brandon Clarke and rookie Jaylen Wells, to the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins and recent off-court buzz surrounding Morant and his on-court antics.
But with only two games left in the regular season, the Grizzlies are now fully focused on locking in a secured playoff spot. Here’s where things stand.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Memphis Grizzlies playoff picture: Updated standings
Thursday’s loss dropped the Grizzlies to 47-33 on the season. They sit at No. 7, tied in record with the No. 6 Golden State Warriors and No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis holds the tiebreaker over Minnesota, but Golden State owns the edge over both the Grizzlies and Wolves.
All three teams trail the No. 4 Denver Nuggets and No. 5 LA Clippers by just a single game, with both sitting at 48-32.
Memphis Grizzlies playoff picture: Remaining schedule
Up next, the Grizzlies face another must-win on the road against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night. A win for Denver would lock in a top-five seed, while a Memphis victory could bump them up in the standings and keep their hopes alive for homecourt advantage.
They’ll wrap the regular season at home versus the Dallas Mavericks, who have already clinched a play-in spot.
These last two games are make-or-break — not just for Memphis but for how the entire Western Conference playoff bracket shakes out. Per Tankathon, the Grizzlies have the 15th-toughest remaining schedule in the league based on opponent win percentage.
Denver, meanwhile, has the hardest remaining slate among the West's contenders, closing against two playoff-bound teams in the Houston Rockets and Memphis.
The Clippers, whom Memphis can still potentially leapfrog, have two big games left — against the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors — both with major playoff implications.
Golden State first visits the depleted Portland Trail Blazers, who are expected to be without most of their starting five.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have the softest remaining path among the West’s logjammed teams, facing two squads out of the playoff hunt — the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.
Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.