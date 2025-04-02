2025 Memphis Grizzlies playoffs scenario after loss vs Warriors: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 1)

The Memphis Grizzlies’ late-season struggles continued with a narrow 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, marking their fourth consecutive defeat as the Western Conference playoff race intensifies.

Steph Curry was exceptional in the victory, scoring 52 points on 12-for-20 shooting from 3-point range, along with 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Jimmy Butler contributed 27 points on 11 shots for the Warriors.

Ja Morant posted 36 points on a solid 14-for-22 shooting performance, while Zach Edey added 10 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to snap the Grizzlies’ losing streak.

Memphis Grizzlies playoff picture: Updated standings

The loss stings even more for the Grizzlies as it marked their third defeat in four meetings with the Warriors, meaning they’ve lost the head-to-head tiebreaker.

With the loss, Memphis dropped to sixth place with a 44-32 record, half a game behind the 44-31 Warriors, who passed them for the fifth spot in the West.

As of now, the Grizzlies hold only a half-game lead over the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (battling the Denver Nuggets as of writing) and the eighth-seeded LA Clippers.

Memphis Grizzlies playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies’ schedule won’t get any easier as they’ve dropped four straight to playoff hopefuls in the OKC Thunder, LA Lakers, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games, with their only win coming against the Utah Jazz.

They face a tough stretch to close out the season, beginning with a three-game road trip from April 3-8, where they’ll face the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

After that, they’ll return home to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 10 in a crucial game for playoff positioning in the West. That’ll be followed by a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets.

To wrap up the regular season, they’ll meet the Dallas Mavericks on April 13. Although the Mavericks have dealt with injuries this season, they’re still in the play-in picture, currently sitting at 37-39 for the ninth spot in the West.

According to Tankathon, Memphis has the 17th toughest remaining schedule based on opponents' winning percentages, which bodes well for their playoff chances. Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings face tougher slates ahead.

