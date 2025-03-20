2025 Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture after close loss vs New Orleans Pelicans (March 20): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered an upset 119-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Although Minnesota played at home versus a team missing multiple key players, Anthony Edwards and Co. limped to a crucial defeat. The Timberwolves suffered their second consecutive loss after stringing together eight straight wins.

Ad

The losing slump halted the Timberwolves rise in the Western Conference standings. After surging to No. 6 during their winning run, they fell to No. 8 with a 40-31 record.

However, the chase for an outright playoff spot remains alive as there is still roughly one month left in the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture

Updated Standings

Here is where the Timberwolves stand in the Western Conference playoff jostling after Wednesday’s game:

Rank Team W L Games Behind 1 OKC Thunder 57 12 -- 2 Houston Rockets 45 25 12.5 3 LA Lakers 43 25 13.5 4 Denver Nuggets 44 26 13.5 5 Memphis Grizzlies 43 27 14.5 6 Golden State Warriors 40 29 17 7 LA Clippers 39 30 18 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 40 31 18 9 Sacramento Kings 35 33 21.5 10 Phoenix Suns 33 37 24.5

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs picture

Remaining schedule

The Timberwolves can immediately get back the loss against the Pelicans when they face the same team in a rematch on Friday. Three nights later, they will take on the Pacers in Indiana before returning to Minneapolis for a two-game home stand. The T-Wolves will host the Phoenix Suns on March 28 and the Detroit Pistons on March 30 before going on a five-game road trip.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Minnesota Timberwolves open April away from Target Center. They head to Mile High City for a showdown with the Denver Nuggets on April 1. From the Rockies, they will fly east to visit Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. The Wolves will cap off their final road schedule with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards’ team will close the season with back-to-back home games. They host the Brooklyn Nets on April 11 and then the Utah Jazz on April 13.

Ad

There are no easy matchups for the Timberwolves as the regular season winds down. The New Orleans Pelicans are out of the running for a play-in spot, but they gladly played spoilers on Wednesday. They could do the same in the rematch on Friday.

Every game is crucial for teams jostling for playoff spots. The Minnesota Timberwolves hope to leapfrog past the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors to earn a guaranteed seat in the postseason. Steph Curry’s team owns the season series against the Wolves (3-1). Minnesota needs a better overall record to move past the Dubs in playoff seeding.

Ad

The Timberwolves swept the season series against the Clippers (3-0), but James Harden’s team is surging. They will get the edge over LA if both end up with the same win-loss card.

If the current standings hold, the Minnesota Timberwolves will open the play-in tournament in LA to face the Clippers. A win will give them the No. 7 seed, but a loss will push them to a do-or-die showdown with the winner between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.