2025 Minnesota Timberwolves playoff scenario after win vs Pistons: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 30)

The Minnesota Timberwolves gave their playoff push a boost with their hard-earned 123-104 home victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The host team bucked a slow start and wore down the visitors to book its second win in a row and third in four games.

Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with 26 and 25 points, respectively. Rudy Gobert, meanwhile, had a monster double-double of 19 points and 25 rebounds in the win.

Tempers flared between the teams in the second quarter, with five players, namely, Minnesota's Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo and Detroit's Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser , along with head coach J.B Bickerstaff (Pistons) and assistant Pablo Prigioni (Timberwolves), ejected following an on-court fracas.

The win, meanwhile, improved Minnesota to 43-32 for the season, just half a game behind No. 6 Golden State Warriors (43-31) for the final outright playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Let's look at the Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture as of March 30, including updated standings, remaining schedule and more.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff scenario: Updated standings

Sporting a 43-32 win-loss card, the Minnesota Timberwolves are currently tucked at seventh place in the West, qualifying for the play-in tournament if the preliminary NBA postseason tournament tipped off today.

They are a half a game ahead of No. 8 LA Clippers (42-32), who they will face in the first phase of the play-in and have the homecourt advantage over if such positioning stays all the way to the end of regular season play.

But the Timberwolves are still very much in the mix for an outright playoff spot (top 6) being just a striking distance away from No. 6 Golden State (43-31), No. 5 Memphis Grizzlies (44-30) and No. 4 LA Lakers (45-29) with seven games left in their schedule.

Here are the updated Western Conference standings as of March 30:

Updated Western Conference standings as of March 30 -- Source: ESPN

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff scenario: Remaining schedule

Of the seven remaining games in the regular season of the Minnesota Timberwolves, five straight will be played on the road, beginning with the Denver Nuggets on April 1.

Three of their opponents are still trying to pad their playoff positions, namely the Nuggets (47-28), Milwaukee Bucks (40-34) and Memphis Grizzlies (44-30).

The other four -- Brooklyn Nets (two games), Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz -- are already eliminated.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff scenario: Potential playoff opponents

As things stand, the Timberwolves are already assured of a play-in spot and cannot finish any lower than eighth place at the end of regular season play.

If they wound up at a seventh place at the end of the play-in, they earn a date with the currently No. 2 Houston Rockets in the opening round of the playoff proper. But if Minnesota slides to eighth place, they face West top seeds OKC Thunder.

In the event, however, they make it inside the top 6, potential opponents could be any among the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers with the way things are currently stacked.

