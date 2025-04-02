2025 Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs scenario after clutch win vs Nuggets: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 1)

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a thrilling victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, edging them out 140-139 in double overtime despite a historic performance from Nikola Jokic. Minnesota secured the win despite missing key bench players Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, as well as losing two starters to foul trouble in the overtime periods.

Anthony Edwards stepped up in crunch time, finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Julius Randle, despite fouling out, contributed 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 26, including the game-winning free throws.

With Denver holding a 139-138 lead and just 18 seconds remaining, Russell Westbrook came up with a crucial steal but failed to convert a fast-break layup. Minnesota recovered, and Alexander-Walker launched a last-second 3-pointer, missing the shot but drawing a foul from Westbrook.

Alexander-Walker calmly sank his first two free throws before intentionally missing the third with just 0.1 seconds left, sealing a hard-fought win for the Timberwolves — their third straight to start a five-game road trip.

The victory overshadowed Jokic’s career night, where he posted a career-high 61 points along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture: Updated standings

With the win, the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 44-32 but remained in the No. 7 spot. The Memphis Grizzlies, who also fell to 44-32 after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, still hold the tiebreaker over Minnesota, keeping them at No. 6.

The Timberwolves have momentum on their side and a legitimate chance to escape the play-in tournament, potentially securing a guaranteed playoff spot. They sit just half a game behind the No. 5 Warriors (44-31) and trail the No. 4 LA Lakers (46-29) by 2.5 games.

A top-three finish is still within reach, as they are only three games behind the 47-29 Nuggets.

Minnesota holds a slim half-game lead over the No. 8 LA Clippers (43-32) and a significant seven-game cushion over the No. 9 Dallas Mavericks, while maintaining a 7.5-game advantage over the No. 10 Sacramento Kings.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture: Remaining schedule

The final six games will be pivotal, not just for the Minnesota Timberwolves but for the entire Western Conference playoff race. According to Tankathon, Minnesota has the easiest remaining schedule in the league based on opponent win percentage.

While they have the most favorable schedule on paper, they are still in the middle of a grueling five-game road trip that began with their win in Denver.

Up next, they face two teams already eliminated from playoff contention — the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Their toughest remaining matchups come next week, with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, followed by a crucial showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies next Thursday.

Minnesota will close out the regular season with two winnable games — hosting the Nets on April 11 before wrapping things up against the Utah Jazz on April 13.

