2025 Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs scenario after win vs Nets: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 11)

The Minnesota Timberwolves kept their strong finish to the season rolling, notching their seventh win in eight games with a dominant 117-91 blowout over the Brooklyn Nets. With a soft schedule to close out the year, the Timberwolves have capitalized and continued to rise in the jam-packed Western Conference standings.
Rudy Gobert was a dominant presence, matching his career-high with 35 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while shooting an efficient 13-for-17. Julius Randle added 21 points, and Jaden McDaniels chipped in 11, while Anthony Edwards struggled, managing just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.
One notable moment came when Edwards picked up his 18th technical foul of the season — an automatic one-game suspension if it isn’t rescinded by the league. That could sideline him for Minnesota’s must-win season finale.
With only one regular season game remaining, the Timberwolves are trending upward and have positioned themselves to potentially avoid the play-in entirely. Here’s how things stand.
Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture: Updated standings
Friday’s win pushed Minnesota to 48-33, moving them up to sixth in the West. They now sit half a game ahead of the Golden State Warriors (who are on the verge of a win over Portland, which would tie them with Minnesota), and one game clear of the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies.
They're also just half a game behind the No. 5 LA Clippers.
Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture: Remaining schedule
Minnesota closes the regular season with a favorable matchup against the Western Conference’s bottom team, the Utah Jazz, who were just dismantled 145-111 by the OKC Thunder.
With Edwards likely suspended, the Timberwolves will have to rely on their depth to secure the win, finish strong and boost their playoff positioning.
