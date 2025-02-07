2025 NBA All-Star Teams Revealed: Full Rosters, Coaches & Key details explored

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game gets a never-ever-seen twist on Feb. 16. For the first time in the event's history, a mini-tournament involving four teams will compete for the championship. The winner of the Rising Stars will join the 24 All-Stars, who will be divided into three teams.

On Thursday, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, co-hosts of Inside the NBA, drafted from the pool of 24 players.

Shaq assembled his “legendary and star-studded” team led by LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Forming part of the LA Lakers legend's group are Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Tatum’s Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown.

Smith called his team the “Gen-Z” group led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Jaren Jackson Jr. The former Houston Rockets guard also picked Darius Garland and first-time All-Stars Evan Mobley, Jalen Williams, Cade Cunningham and Tyler Herro.

Barkley went for a foreign flavor and dubbed his team the “International.” Three-time and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic leads the cast with two-time MVP Giannis Antetounmpo.

Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Turkish star Alperen Sengun are in the group. Cameroonian Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays for the Dominican Republic, and Donovan Mitchell round off Barkley’s team.

Commissioner Adam Silver explained in December that the changes were made to cater to the fans’ call for a more competitive NBA All-Star game. Last year, the East won 211-186, a game that received backlash from many for the overwhelming score and lack of defense.

Multiple NBA stars have pushed back against the new format, though. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Anthony Davis told reporters the league should have stuck with the old East-against-West style. Many are interested to see if the 2025 edition, which the Golden State Warriors will host, will satisfy the fans.

Who will coach the participating teams in the NBA All-Star tournament?

The league released details in December on how the coaches for the three NBA All-Star teams will be selected:

“The four NBA All-Star Game head coaches will come from the coaching staffs of the teams with the best regular-season record in each conference through games played on Sunday, Feb. 2. The head coach of the leading Eastern Conference team and the head coach of the leading Western Conference team will each coach an NBA All-Star team."

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the OKC Thunder owned the best records in the East and West, respectively, on Feb. 2, so Kenny Atkinson and Mark Daigneault will be coaches. Per the NBA:

“An assistant coach from one of those staffs will serve as head coach of the Castrol Rising Stars champion and an assistant coach from the other staff will coach the remaining All-Star team.”

Each player on the championship-winning team will take home $125K. The second-placers will earn $50K, while the third and fourth-placers get $25K.

