2025 NBA draft rumors: Cooper Flagg could form big 3 with De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama or join California franchise

The Atlanta Hawks were dealt a massive blow as Jalen Johnson will undergo a season-ending shoulder injury, leaving them without their second-best player for the rest of the campaign.

Quin Snyder's team was on the rise, but this injury leaves them in a tough spot. They are No. 9 in the Eastern Conference and could miss the playoffs.

As ClutchPoints pointed out, that could have a ripple effect that could land them Johnson's fellow Duke Blue Devil. With the Hawks potentially out of playoff contention, they could be in the mix to draft Cooper Flagg.

However, that doesn't mean they'd get to keep him as the San Antonio Spurs own their unprotected first-round pick, giving them another chance to get Cooper.

While ClutchPoints acknowledges that odds aren't necessarily in their favor since neither the Spurs nor the Hawks have the worst record in the league, some teams have won the lottery with similar odds in the past.

With Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper climbing the rankings, Flagg may not be the first-overall pick.

The Spurs have also been rumored to be in the mix for De'Aaron Fox, as the Sacramento Kings point guard won't sign a contract extension and will most likely be traded.

San Antonio could form the league's newest Big 3, pairing Fox and Flagg with their franchise cornerstone, Victor Wembanyama.

Flagg, like Wembanyama, is a two-way stud, as the 6-foot-9 forward can knock down threes while also facilitating for others, swatting shots into the stands and piling up steals.

De'Aaron Fox trade could get Cooper Flagg to Sacramento

The Spurs could also pivot and get De'Aaron Fox before the trade deadline which could cost them a shot at Cooper Flagg. As reported by Shams Charania, the Kings are leaning towards trading Fox right away.

"The Sacramento Kings are expected to open up talks to potentially deal All-Star De'Aaron Fox ahead of Feb. 6 trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. There will be plenty of suitors, but it's believed that Fox has a target destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency," Charania tweeted on Thursday.

The Spurs are believed to be Fox's preferred destination, and if they trade multiple first-round picks to get him, the Kings would have a bigger chance to land Flagg in the NBA draft.

Sacramento would likely demand the Spurs and the Hawks' first-round picks for Fox. That leaves the door wide open for Flagg to become their next franchise player.

