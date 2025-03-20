2025 Sacramento Kings playoff picture after close win vs Cleveland Cavaliers (Mar. 20): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Sacramento Kings made a big statement on Wednesday night. Despite not having Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Zach LaVine (personal), they still managed to take down the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-119.

Malik Monk scored 22 points with eight assists and DeMar DeRozan paced the team with 27 points, all while Jonas Valanciunas anchored the paint with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

With the Dallas Mavericks free-falling because of their string of injuries, the Kings are still in a position to secure a spot in the playoffs. For that to happen, however, they will most likely have to go through the Play-In Tournament.

Despite moving on from De'Aaron Fox and firing coach Mike Brown midway through the season, the Kings have flirted with .500 basketball for most of the campaign. They can still sneak their way into the postseason.

Sacramento Kings playoffs picture: Updated Standings

The Kings (35-33) are still the No. 9 team in the West. They're ahead of the 33-37 Phoenix Suns by a couple of games, although they've both gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, so they can't rest on their laurels.

They could technically still catch the LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves or even Golden State Warriors and avoid the Play-In Tournament. But with only a handful of games left in the regular season, that sounds like a bit of a stretch.

If the season ended today, they would have to win two games in the Play-In Tournament to secure a postseason berth.

Sacramento Kings playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

Unfortunately for the Kings, they still have a tough schedule ahead of them. They will have to host the Chicago Bulls (29-40), Milwaukee Bucks (38-30) and Boston Celtics (50-19) before squaring off with the OKC Thunder (57-12) and Portland Trail Blazers (31-39).

Then they will hit the road to meet with the Orlando Magic (32-38), Indiana Pacers(39-29), Washington Wizards (15-53), Charlotte Hornets (17-51), Cleveland Cavaliers (56-13) and Detroit Pistons (39-31).

They close out the regular season with three consecutive home games. These will be against the Denver Nuggets (44-26), LA Clippers (39-30) and a potential preview for the Play-In Tournament with the Phoenix Suns (33-37).

The Kings have been a streaky team and have enough scoring to keep things up, but they will also need Domantas Sabonis back to full strength to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

