2025 Sacramento Kings playoff picture after loss vs Bucks: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 23)

The Sacramento Kings are on a two-game losing streak. They followed their setback to the Chicago Bulls with a six-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Doug Christie's team was outscored 28-19 in the fourth quarter and dropped the game 114-108. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, making the most of Domantas Sabonis' absence to dominate both the glass

DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 22 points on 18 shots, with four assists. The Kings shot 45.0% but were only 9 of 38 from beyond the arc (23.7%).

It was far from ideal, given their postseason aspirations. However, they're still in the play-in tournament picture, and even though it won't be easy, they can still make the playoffs.

Here's a breakdown of their standings and what's next for them.

Sacramento Kings playoffs picture: Updated Standings

The Sacramento Kings are ninth in the Western Conference with a 35-35 record. They are one-and-a-half games ahead of the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs continue to free-fall due to a myriad of injuries, so the Suns could be the only threat to take them down before the end of the season.

If they make the play-in, they need to win two games to sneak into the postseason.

Sacramento is six games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and its chances of climbing to No. 8 or avoiding the play-in are slim.

Sacramento Kings playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

The Kings will have their work cut out for them to close out the season. Their next three games will be against the Boston Celtics (51-19), OKC Thunder (58-12) and Portland Trail Blazers (32-39).

They will then have a five-game road trip. Sacramento will face the Orlando Magic (33-38), Indiana Pacers (41-29), Washington Wizards (15-55), Charlotte Hornets (18-52), Cleveland Cavaliers (56-14) and Detroit Pistons (39-32).

It will close out the regular season with three home games. The Kings will clash with the Denver Nuggets (44-27) and LA Clippers (40-30) before a potential play-in preview with the Phoenix Suns (34-37).

