"2026 CHAMPIONSHIP IS OURS": Lakers fans ecstatic as Rob Pelinka eyes $125,000,000 PF amid Mark Walter takeover 

Hours before Jeanie Buss and her siblings agreed to sell the LA Lakers to Mark Walter for a record $10 billion sum on Wednesday, reports emerged about the team's interest in John Collins. According to insider Andy Larsen, the Lakers and Jazz discussed a deal around the power forward.

Ad

Utah is looking to sell, and Collins is among the players available. He's in the final year of his $125,000,000 contract, which he signed in 2021 with the Atlanta Hawks. Collins will make $26.6 million next year. A stretch-four who is also a solid vertical spacer, the 6-foot-9 star would complement Luka Doncic.

He's also 26 and can be a long-term fit. Collins is also a realistic target, considering his expiring deal can reduce his market value. The Lakers might have room to not include their only first-round pick from 2031. They can instead unprotect the 2027 first-round pick owed to the Jazz (protected 1-4), send minimum contracts in return, and potentially throw in sophomore Dalton Knecht.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

John Collins is coming off an injury-riddled season. However, it was a productive year for the veteran. He averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 40 appearances, shooting 52.7%, including 39.9% from 3 and 84.8% from the free throw line.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The prospect of acquiring him excited several Lakers fans. Here are some reactions to this latest trade rumor:

Jake @playoffjake LINK LETS GO THE 2026 CHAMPIONSHIP IS OURS NOW

Ad

Motion Man @CompLikeDrew LINK Him at pf ain’t terrible

Ad

Lakers on X @LakersOnX LINK Dope. If this information is true, I love the option. Collins is a great player and excellent rebounder; it would be amazing to get him and Kessler

Ad

United Daily @UTDDailyy LINK John Collins will be a star with Luka facilitating

Ad

Ja @CantGuardJT LINK Definitely not a center but he’d flourish along side bron and luka

Ad

Realistic Lakers' John Collins packages

The LA Lakers have multiple expiring contracts and one first-round pick. They have pick swaps, but those are unlikely to move the needle, considering the Lakers presumably won't be among the lottery teams with Luka Doncic on the team for the next several years.

There hasn't been much reported on John Collins' market, so it's safe to assume that the Lakers may not have as much competition to trade for him. That said, LA can get away with an affordable deal without spending the 2031 pick and using it in another trade.

Ad

Ideally, a trade centered around Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent heading the other way would be a realistic option. Hachimura would slot in as a direct replacement for Collins in the frontcourt, while Vincent would shore up their backcourt depth.

As draft compensation, LA can unprotect the 2027 pick, as mentioned above. It can also offload the No. 55 pick in this year's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More