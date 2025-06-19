"2026 CHAMPIONSHIP IS OURS": Lakers fans ecstatic as Rob Pelinka eyes $125,000,000 PF amid Mark Walter takeover 

Hours before Jeanie Buss and her siblings agreed to sell the LA Lakers to Mark Walter for a record $10 billion sum on Wednesday, reports emerged about the team's interest in John Collins. According to insider Andy Larsen, the Lakers and Jazz discussed a deal around the power forward.
Utah is looking to sell, and Collins is among the players available. He's in the final year of his $125,000,000 contract, which he signed in 2021 with the Atlanta Hawks. Collins will make $26.6 million next year. A stretch-four who is also a solid vertical spacer, the 6-foot-9 star would complement Luka Doncic.
He's also 26 and can be a long-term fit. Collins is also a realistic target, considering his expiring deal can reduce his market value. The Lakers might have room to not include their only first-round pick from 2031. They can instead unprotect the 2027 first-round pick owed to the Jazz (protected 1-4), send minimum contracts in return, and potentially throw in sophomore Dalton Knecht.
John Collins is coming off an injury-riddled season. However, it was a productive year for the veteran. He averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 40 appearances, shooting 52.7%, including 39.9% from 3 and 84.8% from the free throw line.
The prospect of acquiring him excited several Lakers fans. Here are some reactions to this latest trade rumor:
Realistic Lakers' John Collins packages
The LA Lakers have multiple expiring contracts and one first-round pick. They have pick swaps, but those are unlikely to move the needle, considering the Lakers presumably won't be among the lottery teams with Luka Doncic on the team for the next several years.
There hasn't been much reported on John Collins' market, so it's safe to assume that the Lakers may not have as much competition to trade for him. That said, LA can get away with an affordable deal without spending the 2031 pick and using it in another trade.
Ideally, a trade centered around Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent heading the other way would be a realistic option. Hachimura would slot in as a direct replacement for Collins in the frontcourt, while Vincent would shore up their backcourt depth.
As draft compensation, LA can unprotect the 2027 pick, as mentioned above. It can also offload the No. 55 pick in this year's draft.
