2026 NBA All-Star Game Format: Shams Charania reveals details of Adam Silver's ASG revamp to boost ratings

A change to the NBA All-Star Game format is expected to take effect next season. The long-awaited USA vs the World game will be featured in the 2026 edition, confirmed by Commissioner Adam Silver. He initially discussed it before Game 1 of the Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.Recently, ESPN's Shams Charania shared further details about how the new format will work. On Monday, Charania talked about it during the recent episode of &quot;NBA Today.&quot;“So, USA versus World will be happening,” Charania said. “It’s three teams, it’s a round-robin tournament. Two US teams, one world team and essentially, how this is going to go, I’m told, here are the details.“Four total games, 12 minutes per game. So, a total of 48 minutes of action. So, it’s essentially one full game — NBA game, regulation. These three teams will face off against each other in four total games… from my understanding.”The format will be a little different from what it was last year. During the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, four teams were drafted by the hosts of &quot;Inside the NBA.&quot; Charles Barkley mostly had international players, Kenny Smith had the younger stars and Shaquille O'Neal's team featured the veteran stars.The fourth team was the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge. WNBA legend Candace Parker handled the team during the main event.In an effort to boost viewing, significant roster changes are being made. There have been complaints from fans about the main event being boring. Which is why the NBA is looking to spice things up with the format change.Fans reacted to the new NBA All-Star Game formatThe format change wasn't something that fans were expecting. However, when players were able to draft their teams, the majority of fans embraced the change. For this change, however, not everyone seems to be on board.Here are some of what the fans said about the new NBA All-Star Game format.&quot;East vs West was perfectly fine,&quot; a fan said.FSPN @FSPN_NEWSLINK@ESPNNBA @ShamsCharania East vs West was perfectly fine&quot;Stop with this tournament BS bro,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;How does changing the format make the players care?&quot; one fan said.Other fans don't have many problems with the new NBA All-Star Game format.&quot;I’m already more excited for this than last year’s,&quot; someone commented.Jay @YngJackieAprileLINK@ESPNNBA @ShamsCharania I’m already more excited for this than last year’s&quot;The change we all been waiting for. It’s a big game changer. Can’t wait!! 😂&quot; a comment read.&quot;USA will be cooked so hard, what can they do vs Jokic, Giannis, Shai, Luka and etc,&quot; someone said.The 2026 All-Star Weekend will be in Los Angeles at the new Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers, in Inglewood, California.