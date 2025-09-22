  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • 2026 NBA All-Star Game Format: Shams Charania reveals details of Adam Silver's ASG revamp to boost ratings

2026 NBA All-Star Game Format: Shams Charania reveals details of Adam Silver's ASG revamp to boost ratings

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 22, 2025 22:02 GMT
NBA: All Star Game-Chucks Global Stars at Shaqs OGs - Source: Imagn
ESPN's Shams Charania reveals the details of the new NBA All-Star Game format (Image Source: IMAGN)

A change to the NBA All-Star Game format is expected to take effect next season. The long-awaited USA vs the World game will be featured in the 2026 edition, confirmed by Commissioner Adam Silver. He initially discussed it before Game 1 of the Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

Recently, ESPN's Shams Charania shared further details about how the new format will work. On Monday, Charania talked about it during the recent episode of "NBA Today."

“So, USA versus World will be happening,” Charania said. “It’s three teams, it’s a round-robin tournament. Two US teams, one world team and essentially, how this is going to go, I’m told, here are the details.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Four total games, 12 minutes per game. So, a total of 48 minutes of action. So, it’s essentially one full game — NBA game, regulation. These three teams will face off against each other in four total games… from my understanding.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The format will be a little different from what it was last year. During the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, four teams were drafted by the hosts of "Inside the NBA." Charles Barkley mostly had international players, Kenny Smith had the younger stars and Shaquille O'Neal's team featured the veteran stars.

The fourth team was the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge. WNBA legend Candace Parker handled the team during the main event.

Ad

In an effort to boost viewing, significant roster changes are being made. There have been complaints from fans about the main event being boring. Which is why the NBA is looking to spice things up with the format change.

Fans reacted to the new NBA All-Star Game format

The format change wasn't something that fans were expecting. However, when players were able to draft their teams, the majority of fans embraced the change. For this change, however, not everyone seems to be on board.

Ad

Here are some of what the fans said about the new NBA All-Star Game format.

"East vs West was perfectly fine," a fan said.
Ad
"Stop with this tournament BS bro," another fan commented.
"How does changing the format make the players care?" one fan said.

Other fans don't have many problems with the new NBA All-Star Game format.

"I’m already more excited for this than last year’s," someone commented.
Ad
"The change we all been waiting for. It’s a big game changer. Can’t wait!! 😂" a comment read.
"USA will be cooked so hard, what can they do vs Jokic, Giannis, Shai, Luka and etc," someone said.

The 2026 All-Star Weekend will be in Los Angeles at the new Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers, in Inglewood, California.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications