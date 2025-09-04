NBA All-Star Game 2026: Proposed format shake-up, teams & more key details explored

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is set to be held at the Intuit Dome, the home of the LA Clippers. The league is reportedly looking to make changes to the game's format again, pending approval. There has been a lot of criticism toward the All-Star Game over the years, especially with players' effort. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA and the players union have submitted a proposal to change the format of the All-Star game to a three-team, round-robin tournament. Each team will have eight players, with two teams consisting of players from the United States and the third team consisting of international players. The NBA's competition committee is reviewing the proposal, but the consensus around the league is positive from owners, governors, executives and players. Fans have been calling for a USA vs. World format, though there are limitations to it due to the number of potential international All-Stars. Shams Charania added that three teams will play each other in 12-minute quarter games. It's unclear if the team with the best record will win the NBA All-Star Game or if the top two teams will face off in the final quarter game. The possibility of having a three-way tie after the round-robin is also possible, so the league still needs to polish the details before the competition committee approves the changes. NBA commissioner Adam Silver knew about the fan outcry for improvement in the All-Star Game. He also recognized the number of international players in the league. The last four MVP holders, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are international players. Embiid represents Team USA, but he was born and raised in Cameroon. What was the format for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?Last year's NBA All-Star Game was held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The league introduced a new format consisting of four teams battling in a single-elimination tournament. There was a target score for each game, but it received criticism from fans and players.Some players didn't like taking breaks in between games, while others didn't like that the winners of the Rising Stars were able to play at the NBA All-Star Game. Fans began demanding a USA vs. World format after Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith drafted specific teams.O'Neal went with established stars, Barkley picked international players and Smith selected young stars. In the end, Shaq's OGs won the championship game over Chuck's Global Stars. Another criticism by fans is the players' effort, with Victor Wembanyama as the only one to play hard.