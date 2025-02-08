Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason after a five-year stint with the LA Clippers. However, his performance this season with the Sixers has been underwhelming, as one fan on X seemingly took a diss at the nine-time NBA All-Star.

The fan on X highlighted an "insane stat" since George's arrival in the East. The fan tweeted that PG13 has been more active in promoting his podcasts than in scoring field goals for the Sixers.

"Since joining the Sixers, Paul George has uploaded more Podcast clips to Youtube (228) Than field goals made (191)"

George, who agreed to a four-year, $211,584,940 max contract with the 76ers, has currently made 197 field goals in 32 games played for the Sixers. The total number of clips he has on his YouTube podcast, including Shorts, stands at 228.

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-31) have struggled all season, especially with consistency. PG13 is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game for the No. 11 place Sixers.

What's next for Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers?

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers weren't expecting their season to turn out the way it is going. Although injuries to key players have played a part, it has led to calls for the Sixers to cut ties with the former Clippers star.

Following the loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins on ESPN suggested that the 76ers should trade George. He also added that they should move former MVP Joel Embiid during the offseason, for Tyrese Maxey to develop better.

“We’ve been talking about where Kevin Durant is gonna go this offseason with the Phoenix Suns,” Perkins said. “Same thing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid and Paul George are both in Tyrese Maxey’s way."

Against the Pistons, who were without Cade Cunnigham, he had a poor first-half performance. He ended the game with 14 points and a single rebound as the Sixers lost for the second consecutive game.

Calls for a trade have sparked uncertainty about his future. George currently holds a player option for the upcoming season, but the Sixers have yet to agree on a contract extension, which has fueled speculation about his potential departure.

However, rumors have linked him to a possible reunion with his former team, the Indiana Pacers.

