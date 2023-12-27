27 and counting, Kendrick Perkins roasts Pistons: "Taking Ls like Wemby got a twin brother"

Kendrick Perkins cannot believe that the Detroit Pistons set the record for most consecutive losses in a single NBA season. The Pistons lost their 27th straight game on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. They broke the record held by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pistons entered the game trying to prevent history from happening. Cade Cunningham came to play and had a game-high 41 points, but it was not enough to prevent the 118-112 defeat.

ESPN's Perkins roasted the woeful franchise on X, formerly known as Twitter, for losing games like there's a generational talent for next year's draft.

"Pistons taking Ls like Wemby got a twin brother entering the draft we don’t know about… wtf is 27 in a row!" Perkins wrote.

Detroit now owns the longest losing streak in a single NBA season. One more loss and they will tie the longest losing streak in NBA history. The Philadelphia 76ers lost 28 times in a row across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Cade Cunningham did everything he could to help the team prevent the historic defeat. He finished with 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while a returning Jalen Duren added 12 points and 15 rebounds in his first game back from an ankle injury.

Cameron Johnson led the way for the Brooklyn Nets with 24 points and two rebounds, while Mikal Bridges had 21 points, four rebounds and three assists. Nic Claxton added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Who will be the reward for the Detroit Pistons next year?

Cade Cunningham and Monty Williams

As mentioned by Kendrick Perkins, the Detroit Pistons are losing like they have someone to tank for in next year's NBA draft. Several teams went after Victor Wembanyama last season, with the San Antonio Spurs winning the lottery to secure the first overall selection.

At their current rate of losing, the Pistons will likely end up with the worst record in the NBA this season. That means they'll have a better chance at the No. 1 pick next year than 26 other teams. The three teams with the worst record have the same chances of hitting the lottery.

The only problem with that is next year's draft class doesn't have a generational talent like Wembanyama. The 2024 class is full of talented players, but there is no consensus best player based on some mock drafts. Alexandre Sarr, Matas Buzelis, Cody Williams, Ron Holland and Isaiah Collier are just some players mentioned as potential first-overall picks.

