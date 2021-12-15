"2974 and counting...You did that" - Ayesha Curry on husband Steph Curry breaking the three-point record

Ayesha Curry was a proud wife after her husband Stephen Curry created history by breaking the NBA's all-time three-point record. The 32-year-old sent in her love and appreciation to the Golden State Warriors point guard through an Instagram post that had a beautiful message.

The moment Steph broke the record, the jubilation in his eyes said it all. He went and embraced his mother and father, and shared a moment with his teammates as well.

Ayesha Curry, who has been very supportive of Steph, shared a wonderful post from Underarmour, where Curry is seen explaining how he feels before taking a shot. She also posted a small message with the clip, which read:

"2974 and counting. Congrats my baby. I love you so much! You did that. To God be the glory. I’m so proud of ya"

Ray Allen, whose record (2973 three-pointers) Curry broke, was also present at the MSG.

Post the game Curry, Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, top 3 in the NBA's all-time list of three pointers, clicked a picture together. To add to the occasion, the Golden State Warriors also secured a win on the night.

Curry ended the night with 22 points on 42.1% shooting from the field. Speaking about Curry's stellar achievement, head coach Steve Kerr said in his post-game press conference:

"The moment was spectacular... the aftermath was more emotional than I expected it to be. Beautiful moment."

Can history-making Stephen Curry lead the Warriors to the NBA championship this season?

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks

Stephen Curry created history by breaking Ray Allen's three-point record of 2973. However, the 33-year-old has a shot at another great achievement, which is winning the NBA championship.

The Warriors currently hold a 22-5 record, and sit at the top of the Western Conference. Steph has been playing really well. Others like Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II have also stepped up whenever the team has needed them to.

The team is doing great at both ends of the floor. Things are going well for the Dubs. And they will only get better after the much-awaited arrival of their beloved Klay Thompson.

He is currently not travelling with the team, and is busy getting ready for a return, which is reported to be next week. His arrival will reunite the 'Splash Bros', who have earlier terrorized defenses with their shooting.

Thompson is undoubtedly a great presence at both ends of the floor. However, the team cannot expect the 31-year-old to fire from Day 1, as he'll be back in action after almost two years.

With Stephen Curry playing the way he has been till now, the team has immensely benefitted. If he keeps playing similarly and the team remains healthy till the end of the season, there is no doubt the Warriors will fancy their chances to win the 2021-22 NBA championship.

