NBA Rumors: "I've always been a big fan" - 2x All-Star sparks major speculation about a potential move to Lakers after he gets spotted in LA

One team with a busy offseason ahead of them is the LA Lakers. After missing the postseason this year, LeBron James and company have their work cut out for them as they attempt to get back in the title hunt.

Along with searching for a head coach, Los Angeles also needs to make adjustments to its roster. The Lakers have multiple spots to fill – and not much cap space to work with. Unless they find a trade partner for Russell Westbrook, they can't offer much more than the veteran's minimum.

Despite these factors, Los Angeles continues to be connected to one of the NBA's top free agents this summer. Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is an unrestricted free agent and has made it clear he plans to weigh all of his options.

LaVine played his college ball at UCLA, giving him a connection to California. Outside of this, rumors have begun to swirl about him potentially joining Los Angeles in free agency. He was recently seen dining out in Los Angeles and had a rather positive response when asked about the franchise:

"I've always been a big fan."

If Lakers fans weren't already excited about the idea of signing LaVine, this should certainly get them over the edge.

Lakers seem like an unrealistic destination for Zach LaVine

Los Angeles has a vast majority of its cap space tied up in the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Even if they wanted to star hunt in free agency, they are extremely limited from a financial standpoint.

Even if Zach LaVine wanted to sign with the Lakers, moves would need to be made to make it possible. Given that he is an All-Star player at the peak of his powers, LaVine is going to garner a max contract in free agency. This means Los Angeles will have to trade one of its stars to open up cap space so they can match whatever other potential suitors will be offering.

From a fit standpoint, this makes a ton of sense for the Lakers. LaVine is a score-first guard who would seamlessly fit alongside LeBron James. Pairing him with LeBron and a healthy Davis would instantly give Los Angeles one of the top trios in the league.

Looking at it from all angles, it seems the Lakers have their sights set far too high. After the season Westbrook just had, no team is going to willingly take on his massive contract. Until the former MVP is traded, it's doubtful Los Angeles will truly be in the mix for any of the top names this summer.

