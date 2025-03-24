2x DPOY gives sarcastic reply to OKC being league’s best defense

Kawhi Leonard's LA Clippers came up short against the NBA-leading OKC Thunder during Sunday's marquee Western Conference showdown, falling 103-101 at home. Afterward, the superstar forward gave a seemingly sarcastic, matter-of-fact response regarding OKC's league-best defense.

Leonard turned in another standout two-way performance, tallying a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers, shooting 10-for-20 (50.0%). That marked his sixth straight 23-plus-point effort as he continues to round into optimal form approaching the postseason.

Leonard had his way with OKC's No. 1-ranked defense (106.2 defensive rating) on several possessions. This included a relentless attack on lockdown wing Luguentz Dort.

However, with LA trailing 101-100 in the contest's final seconds, Thunder perimeter stoppers Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace forced Leonard into a contested fadeaway jumper. The shot came up short, with OKC closing out the game at the free-throw line.

During his postgame interview, Leonard was asked if the Thunder's defense lived up to its reputation as the best he's faced this season. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year replied with a seemingly rhetorical question, calling attention to their preeminent defensive rating.

"I mean, I guess you could give it to them. I don't know. What do the numbers say?" Leonard asked.

"The numbers say they are the No. 1 defense," reporter Justin Russo said.

"Then yes," Leonard replied.

However, after being further prompted, the typically reserved six-time All-Star followed up with a more personalized answer. Leonard highlighted how OKC's vast array of high-level defenders makes it a challenging opponent.

"I would say they didn't have a lot of guys that you can attack in that starting lineup. I guess that does kind of make them the best," Leonard said. "All of them have the attitude and want to guard one of the best (players) on the floor, so like I said, it was enjoyable."

Kawhi Leonard and Clippers lose ground in West standings with last-minute loss to OKC

Entering Sunday, LA was riding a five-game winning streak, bolstering its chances of evading the play-in tournament. However, with Sunday's loss to the Thunder (59-12), it dropped to eighth in the West (40-31), one game behind the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors (41-30).

The Clippers will likely need to avoid any slip-ups over their final 11 outings to secure a top-six seed. If Kawhi Leonard continues performing at an elite level, that should bode well for their chances of doing so, especially against lesser opponents.

