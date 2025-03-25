The Memphis Grizzlies’ championship fortunes mostly hinge on both a healthy and effective Ja Morant. Though Morant has missed the past three games with a strained left hamstring, Grizzlies teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. stressed patience with his recovery.

“Obviously you want him out there, but you want to take care of your body,” Jackson told Sportskeeda. “He knows the game well as a point guard. He’s one of the best point guards I’ve ever played with it, probably the best point guard I’ve ever played with.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins described Morant’s status as “day-to-day” and that he is “working hard with the medical team to be out there as soon as possible.” But the Grizzlies (43-28) ruled Morant out for Tuesday’s game in Utah (16-56).

With the Grizzlies holding only a two-game lead over the Golden State Warriors (41-30) for the sixth seed, Morant’s availability could influence Memphis’ seeding and whether it can avoid the Play-In Tournament. It doesn’t help the Grizzlies just ruled out center Brandon Clarke for the rest of the season after suffering a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee last week in Portland.

Nonetheless, Jackson argued the Grizzlies’ playoff fortunes “is really more about the basketball than it is about the seeding.”

In the Grizzlies’ case, they have seen Morant develop both as a player and a leader since last season. Then, Morant played in only nine games after serving a 25-game suspension and then missed the final 48 games with a season-ending right shoulder injury. When healthy, though, Morant has averaged 22.9 points on 44.9% shooting, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Jenkins added that Jenkins has been “an unbelievable leader” with how he has communicated with his teammates in a positive, constructive and joyful manner.

“He’s just explaining why things are supposed to occur and not just saying to do things,” Jackson told Sportskeeda. “He's explaining the reason behind it to do it. And he's giving good terminology and info so we know why we’re doing what we’re doing, so it has purpose.”

Jenkins largely credited Morant, Jackson and Desmond Bane for organizing offseason workouts in hopes to help the Grizzlies become a championship contender following a missed playoff appearance (2024), two first-round exits (2023, 2021) and a second-round defeat (2022).

The Grizzlies have suffered a three-game losing streak, but Jackson contended that “we just got to trend right at the right time.” Despite its recent struggles, Memphis still has a chance to claim the Western Conference’s No. 2 through No. 4 seeds. Grizzlies trails the Houston Rockets (46-26), Denver Nuggets (45-27) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-27) by slim margins.

“It’s really just doing better at everything,” Jackson told Sportskeeda. “I’m liking when people are playing hard and trying hard. There are a lot of great players in the league that work on their game all the time. So it’s hard to shut people down. But as long as you’re trying, that’s all that matters to me.”

Jackson made his second All-Star appearance for his two-way versatility while averaging 22.4 points on 49.3% shooting and 5.7 rebounds. Jackson may also win his second Defensive Player of the Year award by ranking sixth in blocks (1.6) and overseeing a defense that ranks 11th in defensive rating (112.3). After missing five games earlier this month with a sprained left ankle, however, Jackson has shot below 50% in the past three games.

“He’s relentless in his work. He’s getting back to his rhythm and his groove,” Jenkins said of Jackson. “Obviously, we lean on him a lot offensively and defensively. So I don’t doubt he’s going to get back to it soon rather than later because of the work he’s put in.”

The Grizzlies have also credited Jackson for his positive influence on rookies Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells. Jenkins has paired Jackson with Edey at times to create a sizable advantage in the frontcourt. But the Grizzlies have also leaned on Wells to defend the opposing team’s top perimeter player.

Both Edey and Wells credited Jackson for how he provides positive reinforcement, calls out coverages and explains the opposing team’s scouting report. Jackson contended he’s not “doing much” other than sharing “what you know best and give them the confidence to communicate.” But he has become impressed with Wells’ growth.

“He’s been amazing,” Jackson said of Wells. “He’s had to guard every great player on every team. So it’s our job to keep him square and understand their tendencies in year one. That will just set him up for a great career because he has to do all the hard stuff now, which is crazy. He’s handling it very well. I’m happy for him.”

Jackson will become happier once Morant returns and the Grizzlies start winning again.

“There’s always ups and downs,” Jackson said. “We just got to trend right at the right time.”

