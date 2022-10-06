“We are entering a tunnel and it is going to be dark for a while, but at the end, it’s going to be light and joy” – 2x NBA champion hopes to reach Finals this season, says his recovery is ongoing

The LA Clippers started their 2022-23 NBA preseason with a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Although the team's superstar Kawhi Leonard is still recovering, he believes they can reach the Finals this season.

Leonard is positive about the team's 2022-23 season. According to Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly, Leonard believes while the team could face some struggles early in the season, they will come good in the end. Leonard said:

"We’re striving to be great. We want to be one of the last teams standing and just being able to start that process has been amazing. You can’t skip steps. It’s a journey. Like I told them, we are entering a tunnel and it is going to be dark for a while, but at the end, it’s going to be light and joy."

Leonard also highlighted that although he is back, he is not 100%. He said he is still a bit rusty but it will come back with more time on the court. He continued:

"That’s going to come. I’m going to be rusty. Legs definitely felt heavy, a lot of lactic acid in them. But as that time goes on, the rhythm will get back, the footwork, the spacing, the timing.

"Just knowing play calls, getting used to the crowd, getting used to T-Lue calling plays on the fly, my teammates yelling, the breathing, all that is going to come. I already know that, I know it’s a process and that is what I am looking forward to."

Kawhi Leonard is excited to be back, but emphasized that the Clippers are only at the beginning of a long journey.

Leonard hurt his knee during the 2021 Western Conference semifinals and has been on the sidelines ever since. The Clippers reached the Conference Finals without Leonard but lost to the Phoenix Suns.

Last season was a dampner for Clippers fans as they had to play the entire season without Leonard. Their second-best player Paul George also missed a good number of games due to an elbow injury.

With both players absent, it derailed the Clippers' season trajectories. They lost two play-in games and missed the NBA playoffs last season.

Kawhi Leonard has proven himself to be a winner in the NBA

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

The Clippers are in search of their first NBA title and Leonard can get them there. He joined the Clippers immediately after leading the Toronto Raptors to the title against the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

He also led the San Antonio Spurs to a title in 2014 after they beat the Miami Heat. Despite Tim Duncan and Tony Parker on the team, Leonard won the Finals MVP because of his efforts on both ends of the floor.

Although his arrival in Los Angeles has not produced the desired result yet, there is a chance for him to deliver the goods. Injuries have also been limiting the contributions of the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

The Clippers are one of the favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2023. George believes their window is closing, and there is no better time than now.

The Clippers start their NBA season on Oct. 21 against their noisy neighbors, the LA Lakers.

