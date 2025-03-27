$3.05B West franchise's socials pile on Stephen A. Smith with utterly hilarious lowlights

Stephen A. Smith has been entangled in a feud with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James following their back-and-forths in different shows, stemming from the ESPN analyst's comments about LeBron’s son, Bronny James. With the two’s public feud, many joined in, pointing out their takes on the issue, including one NBA team.

On Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans piled on Stephen A.’s hilarious lowlights in across sports on social media, reposting an old series of clips of the analyst. The Pelicans, which is worth $3.05 billion (per Forbes), wrote a five-word comment on the issue in the X post:

"Good day to bump this."

The Pelicans are currently among the worst teams in the NBA this season, sitting as the 14th seed in the West with a 20-53 record. Meanwhile, James’ Lakers have been hovering in the top five of the conference, currently with a 44-28 record, tied with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers and Pelicans will face once again this season on April 4 in LA.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. and LeBron’s feud started in LA when the Lakers star confronted the ESPN analyst during an NBA game, which has since gone viral on social media.

The two have since exchanged verbal spats on different shows, with the most prominent being on The Pat McAfee Show, where James berated Stephen A.’s recent statements.

Stephen A. Smith calls LeBron James “petty” after recent post

Stephen A. Smith had his most recent response on the LeBron James feud, calling the Lakers forward “petty” on Thursday in ESPN’s show First Take. This comes after James posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, making fun of Stephen A.’s boxing abilities. Smith said:

"That's how petty you've become. You're LeBron James. You're that butt hurt over the things that I'm saying that you would post that video. When has LeBron James ever done something like that? But suddenly you're doing that as it pertains to me. This man is in his feelings. I wonder why.

“I mean my god I have done everything but put diapers and a bib on this brother. But it ain't enough because one thing matters to him and one thing only and that's him being recognized as the greatest of all times. Well, you're not in my book. That belongs to Michael Jordan."

It was Stephen A.’s latest feud with an elite NBA player, as he once had a public feud with two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant after he left the OKC Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Before the spat with Stephen A., James was known to be neglectful of criticisms, even disregarding them for years.

