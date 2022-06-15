3 adjustments the Boston Celtics need to make to force Game 7 vs the Golden State Warriors

After losing Game 5 by a final of 104-94, the Boston Celtics find themselves on the brink of elimination in the NBA Finals. They now have to fly back home and attempt to steal a win in hopes of forcing a do-or-die Game 7.

If the Boston Celtics are going to win on their home floor, multiple adjustments will need to be made. The most important thing involves their defense of Stephen Curry. Through the first five games, the former MVP has been an unstoppable force. Even against arguably the league's best defense, Curry continues to dazzle.

For the Celtics, slowing down Curry is essential if they want to win. He is the focal point of their offense that everything runs through. In Game 6, Boston should constantly throw different looks at him to try and keep him off balance. They have the personnel in Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum to do so. If the Boston Celtics can get him to have another off-night like in Game 5, it could put them in a position to win.

Another tweak the Boston Celtics need to make is getting Jaylen Brown going offensively. In Game 5, he shot 27.8% from the field en route to finishing with 18 points. As the second option behind Tatum, Boston needs Brown to have a strong night scoring the ball if they hope to keep pace with Golden State.

The biggest adjustment for the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

2022 NBA Finals: Game 5, Celtics-Warriors

Despite Steph Curry struggling, the Warriors still managed to squeak out a win in Game 5. This was largely in part of the play from those around them. The two key standouts were Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

If the Boston Celtics want to add another banner to their stadium, they cannot allow the Warriors' supporting cast to sway the game in their favor. Wiggins posted 26 points and 13 rebounds on 52.2% shooting, while Poole went for 14 points in as many minutes off the bench.

They already have their hands full guarding the sharpshooting backcourt of Curry and Klay Thompson. If other players are able to continue having a big impact, it will be the beginning of the end for Boston's season. Looking ahead to Game 6, team defense will be crucial for the Celtics.

Being on their home floor, it is too early to count out Boston. That being said, if they don't make the necessary adjustments, their impressive run is likely to come to an end.

