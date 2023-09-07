3 biggest LeBron James controversies explored

LeBron James, whom many have dubbed the "King," is undoubtedly the most recognizable NBA player today.

James has won four NBA titles, his first two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and his fourth with the LA Lakers in 2020.

But with all the success, popularity and fame, everything he says and does is under the microscope. Here are three controversies he has been involved in.

Controversies Lebron James has been involved in

3, Brittney Griner controversy

The WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested in February 2022 at a Moscow airport on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months. Griner, who pled guilty to the charges, was facing over 10 years in a Russian prison, provoking a comment from Lebron James.

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back?" James said. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

Refuting arguments quickly developed: James had no business defending a criminal who did not respect the laws of a foreign country; if she committed a crime, she deserved to be held accountable; America was not to blame.

2, "The Decision" to move to the Miami Heat.

In itself, this move was not controversial. The Cleveland Cavaliers were not doing enough to enable Lebron to win a championship. The issue was how it happened.

Lebron James had a whole TV show dedicated to the move. Lebron was a beloved Cleveland hero who had preached community and loyalty. He was a source of pride, one of them. The move to Miami was viewed as a betrayal. The burning of Lebron jerseys attested to the bitterness felt by the Cleveland fans.

1, Lebron James' visit to Saudi Arabia

Being an iconic athlete, everything Lebron does has unintended ripple effects. The recent visit to Saudi Arabia did not sit well with a section of human rights defenders.

The most vocal critic was Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi. She was set to wed the journalist the same year he was brutally murdered following orders from the Saudi government.

She was straightforward addressing James and other sports personalities who continue to associate themselves with a country known for its human rights violations. In an interview she conveyed her pain, saying,

"It is very sad to see that these people forget that they are also morally exemplary while making their choices."