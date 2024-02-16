3 events 50 Cent has planned for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

Rapper 50 Cent is set to take center stage with a number of musical performances and other events at the NBA All-Star weekend festivities in Indianapolis. Although he won't be playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, he's set to play a key role.

The rapper has frequently attended NBA games in the past, sitting courtside for a number of big games and big moments. This weekend, rather than just having a front-row seat for all the action, he'll be involved in making the weekend memorable for fans.

Let's look at three events 50 Cent has planned for the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.

3 events 50 Cent has planned for NBA All-Star weekend

#3. Bottle signing

The first event 50 Cent will be a part of is a bottle signing that will take place at Kroger Grocery Store today, Feb 16, from 2-4 p.m. ET. With a qualifying purchase, fans can get an autograph with the famed rapper.

@50Cent - Instagram story

#2. NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

After his bottle signing at Kroger from 2-4, 50 Cent will head to Lucas Oil Stadium. There, he will serve as an assistant coach to NFL legend Shannon Sharpe for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Tip-off will take place at 7 p.m. ET for the event.

Here is the complete list of players and staff of Sharpe's team.

Team Shannon

Coaching Staff:

Shannon Sharpe (Pro Football Hall of Famer)

50 Cent (Rapper)

Peyton Manning (Pro Football Hall of Famer)

Roster:

Anuel AA (Music artist)

Kai Cenat (Content creator/streamer)

Conor Daly (IndyCar driver)

Walker Hayes (Music artist)

Quincy Isaiah (Actor)

Jewell Loyd (WNBA player)

Micah Parsons (NFL player)

Lilly Singh (Content creator/TV personality)

SiR (Music artist)

Dylan Wang (Actor)

#1. All-Star Celebrity Grand Finale

After an action-packed All-Star weekend, the rapper will participate in the All-Star Celebrity Grand Finals on Sunday, Feb 18, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET. The event will take place at Limelight Nightclub, and will see the rapper joined by other guests like rapper GloRilla and DJ Self.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Eventbrite. A full photo promoting the event can also be seen below, courtesy of the rapper's Instagram Story.

@50Cent - Instagram story

With an action-packed All-Star weekend set to tip off later today, anticipation couldn't be higher for the weekend's festivities. From the Celebrity All-Star Game to events like the dunk contest and the NBA All-Star Game, the weekend is sure to produce fireworks.