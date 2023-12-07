3 milestones achieved by Luka Doncic vs Utah Jazz (Dec. 7)

In just his sixth season in the NBA, Luka Doncic has been etching his name in the history books with his day-to-day all-around play. The numbers that he has been providing the Dallas Mavericks have been of stuff in video games and the Slovenian basketball player reached numerous milestones against the Utah Jazz.

This is the third triple-double of Doncic for the 2023-24 season and the Mavericks will be playing 62 more games before the playoffs. So far, before the game against the Jazz, the four-time NBA All-Star has averaged 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 18 games played.

By tallying 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the first half is already enough for him to break records no matter what the numbers after the game looks like.

3 records that Luka Doncic gathered after getting his triple-double against the Utah Jazz:

#1 - First player to score a 25-point triple-double at halftime

Some players reached a triple-double by halftime but what made Luka Doncic's performance special was the fact that he had 29 points after the first half ended.

He continues to add to that total as he reached 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds by the end of the third quarter with the game already out of reach for the Utah Jazz to chase. As of this writing, there is 4:10 minutes left in the game and the Mavs already rested him.

#2 - Passes Larry Bird on the all-time triple-double list

The triple-double of Luka Doncic against the Utah Jazz is his 60th in his career. With this, he is one TD above Larry Bird and is the solo 9th place in the all-time list.

The next number that he can chase is 78 which Wilt Chamberlain holds. James Harden, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook are three active players in the NBA that are above Doncic and continue to rise up the TD ladder.

#3 - 5th quicker triple-double in NBA history

As triple-doubles continue to be a huge trend in the NBA, Doncic is a threat every night to produce such a performance along with a few more players. His TD against the Jazz is the 5th fastest in league history.

Above him was Nikola Jokic who had the fastest with 14:33 minutes, Jim Tucker in 17 minutes, and Russell Westbrook at 17:35 and Nikola Jokic again with 18 minutes.