5 Players Miami Heat should trade for in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Miami Heat are heading into an important offseason after struggling through the 2020-21 campaign and being swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs. They will be looking to make roster changes this summer in order to compete with the Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Almost every roster decision the Miami Heat have made in the past 18 months has been in preparation for this offseason in order to retool. Beyond Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala, who all have guaranteed contracts, the Heat have a lot of maneuverability in their cap space parameters.

This opens the door for all kinds of moves to take place and Heat President Pat Riley knows what it takes to pull off the biggest of trade deals. In this article, we will outline five players he, and the franchise, should target this summer.

Five players the Miami Heat could bolster their roster with this summer

It must be stipulated that the Miami Heat's cap space can only be maximized if they decline player options on Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala, while also renouncing the rights to Victor Oladipo along with their other free agents.

They may instead opt to keep some of these players and only make one or two changes to the core of the team.

Nevertheless, if they want to put up a greater fight against the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks next year in the playoffs, the Miami Heat have to adapt and improve. With that in mind, let's see which players could do that for them.

#1 Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry was linked with the Miami Heat during the regular season

It seems only a matter of time before veteran guard Kyle Lowry parts ways with his beloved Toronto Raptors and becomes one of the biggest signings of the 2021 offseason. Lowry was among the players rumored to be on the move at the midseason trade deadline, however decided to stay the course with the Canadian outfit and is now a free agent.

KYLE LOWRY TAKING OVER!



He’s up to a season-high 37 points. 🔥🔥🔥



(🎥: @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/b5LzRYfHyR — theScore (@theScore) May 3, 2021

The Miami Heat were among the favorites to sign Lowry at that point and he remains one of their biggest targets this summer. The future of Victor Oladipo in Florida is currently unclear, while the team may choose not to pick up Goran Dragic's player option.

Should both players not return to South Beach, the Heat would have a glaring hole in the backcourt which Lowry could fill.

Even at 35, Lowry is still playing some of the best basketball of guards in the league and has put up over 17 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds this season while shooting at 44% from the field and 40% from downtown.

He is an elite two-way player who would fit in well with the Miami Heat's style of play and culture. He could demand one last big pay-day in free agency, which could scare off the Heat.

But by bringing him in, they would return to being one of the favorites in the East.

#2 Lonzo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball

If a deal for Kyle Lowry doesn't work and the Miami Heat do want to pursue a new point guard, they could do a lot worse than bringing in fellow free agent Lonzo Ball.

The 23-year-old made huge strides in developing his game this year and is due to have several suitors looking at him in the market. Furthermore, he would also be a much cheaper alternative.

Ball had career-highs across all shooting metrics, particularly improving his 3-point accuracy, and averaged 14.6 points per game - also a personal best.

Like Lowry, he is a two-way guard who has grabbed 1.5 steals per matchup throughout his four years in the NBA and is an unselfish playmaker who would fit in well alongside shot creators such as Butler and Adebayo.

Lonzo Ball had 27 PTS & 8 AST with a career-high seven 3’s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vIztVGra8z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2021

After another disappointing campaign in New Orleans, Ball will likely be seeking a fresh start now that he has reignited his value. The Miami Heat could bring him in while still having plenty of cap space to bolster their roster.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra