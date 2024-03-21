3 possible reasons NBA decided to shut down G League Ignite

The NBA has decided to shut done the G League Ignite program after this season, and many are speculating why it failed. As the last batch of Ignite talents prepares to increase their draft stock, we look into the reasons why the program did not succeed.

The G League Ignite program was formed as an alternative for young promising talent to legally earn money and get to compete in the G League against legitimate NBA players.

However, four seasons in and the program has not lived up to the promise, and the current talents are struggling in the league.

Here are three reasons why the G League Ignite was shut down.

3 reasons why the NBA shut down the G League Ignite program

#1, The rise of NIL in college basketball

Years, or even decades, before the G League Ignite was formed, it was an open secret that college players earned money for playing for their respective teams but it remained against NCAA rules.

With student-athletes able to cash in on NIL deals, that killed the Ignite's selling edge for top talents to come to the program. Offering only $125,000 to join Ignite, it is dwarfed by Bronny James' NIL worth $5.9 million.

#2, Lack of player development

Four years into the program, the Ignite was able to help 10 players get drafted into the NBA. The highest pick among the crop was Jalen Green, who was picked second in the 2021 NBA draft.

Fast-forward to today, Green is nowhere near a max contract extension, and his performance is underwhelming as compared to the potential of counterparts Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley.

Two years later, Scoot Henderson was projected to be the second pick in the 2023 NBA draft, but the Charlotte Hornets picked Brandon Miller instead. That decision seems smart as Henderson is having a hard time cracking the starting lineup.

Eight other players who are in the NBA now are Jonathan Kuminga, Isaiah Todd, Dyson Daniels, Marjon Beauchamp, Jaden Hardy, Leonard Miller, Sidy Cissoko and Mojave King. Two other players who had NBA contracts but went undrafted were Daishen Nix and Michael Foster Jr.

#3, Cramped rotations

Offering development and money, the Ignite program was an attractive destination at the beginning. Getting top young talents to come to the program hoping to make an impact has not been fulfilled as all the young athletes they recruited are battling for minutes.

The talents that the G League Ignite took in could have been starters on college teams but instead need to work their way up if they are not big names. The promise of development has stunted their growth as compared to college teams that guaranteed them starting spots.