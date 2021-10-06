3 reasons to be optimistic about New York Knicks' future ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks are one of the big-market franchises in the NBA but have not had much success in the 21st century. Fans have trooped in year-in-year out to Madison Square Garden but have been met with disappointment following their team's failure to compete for the championship.

But things are looking up for the New York Knicks as they are gradually putting together pieces that would help them compete favorably. They have made the playoffs six times in the last 25 years, a rather poor record for one of the oldest franchises in the NBA.

For a team that has missed the playoffs in the last seven years, a fourth-place finish is impressive, especially since they finished the season with only eight wins behind the No.1 seed. While a first-round loss is something to be disappointed over, the fans took delight in experiencing playoff action once again.

SNY @SNYtv on.sny.tv/mdQmkr9 "Coaching is harder than ever"Charles Oakley gives Tom Thibodeau "a lot of credit" for pushing the Knicks to the playoffs last season (via @IanBegley "Coaching is harder than ever"Charles Oakley gives Tom Thibodeau "a lot of credit" for pushing the Knicks to the playoffs last season (via @IanBegley) on.sny.tv/mdQmkr9 https://t.co/Rr12N6gNv7

That said, here are three reasons to be excited about the New York Knicks' future in the NBA

#1 The New York Knicks have the perfect blend of youngsters and veterans

RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have exciting prospects, including Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. Although Quickley is still used as a rotation player, Barrett has secured his position as a starter with an exceptional sophomore season.

Barrett averaged 17.6 points in the 2020-21 season and shot an improved 40.1% from beyond the arc. While Quickley will play in the 2021-22 season as a rotation player, he is still a valuable member of the New York Knicks. In 64 games off the bench last season (three starts), he averaged 11.4 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

Knicks Videos @sny_knicks RJ Barrett is ready to accept the challenge of taking on tougher defensive assignments this season:"Being a two-way player is something I've always strived for. It's how I want to be known. I'm all for the challenge, and I won't back down." RJ Barrett is ready to accept the challenge of taking on tougher defensive assignments this season:"Being a two-way player is something I've always strived for. It's how I want to be known. I'm all for the challenge, and I won't back down." https://t.co/l4shDIT7Ba

To balance things out, the New York Knicks signed veterans Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose to long-term deals. Both players were part of the Chicago Bulls team that reached the 2011 Eastern Conference finals. Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker were also acquired during the offseason to help provide scoring options for the Knicks.

The combination of such youngsters and All-Star veterans could produce magic in the 2021-22 NBA season if put to good use and Tom Thibodeau is the right man for the job. Given how successful they were in their first run with the experienced head coach, things are looking up for the New York-based franchise.

