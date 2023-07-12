3 reasons why top NBA draft picks have pulled out or not playing in NBA Summer League 2023

The NBA Summer League games a few days after the draft is one of the most exciting times for teams and basketball fans. Many can’t wait for the top rookies to show their wares even if the competition notches below what the regular season brings.

Unfortunately, some of the top names are forced to sit out by their new teams for one reason or another. While diehard fans often understand the reason behind such a decision, other basketball fanatics can feel a little short-changed.

Some reasons why the NBA’s top new talents sit out or play a few summer league games

#3 Recovering from an injury

Rookies, sophomores, two-way players and former undrafted rookies are shut down from playing in the NBA’s Summer League if they are recovering from injuries. Some players may want to play through an injury, but teams normally discourage this decision.

If the player is a lottery pick or with a high upside, he will likely be cheering from the sidelines.

Walker Kessler, the 22nd pick of the 2022 NBA Draft suffered a toe injury days leading before the said event. He was eventually cleared by the Utah Jazz training staff but the team forced him to sit out to avoid complications.

Walker Kessler suffered a toe injury in pre-draft workout... was cleared by Jazz medical staff for his physical but will not play in summer league.

The move paid off big time as Kessler played 74 games and made it to the All-NBA Rookie team. He even put up better numbers than Rudy Gobert, the player he and many others were traded for.

Chet Holmgren, even if he wanted to play, just couldn’t do it. He broke his foot in a Drew League game while trying to guard LeBron James.





Drew League commissioner Chaniel Smiley discusses Chet Holmgren's injury at The CrawsOver and what it could mean for Pro-Am leagues in the future.



"I feel like it could have happened anywhere."

If he had been cleared to play, the OKC Thunder might have denied him a chance as he just recovered from a major injury.

#2 Teams have seen enough of what their players can do

Once teams are convinced that they have what they need to see, they will usually pull out their lottery picks.

Paolo Banchero played two games for the Orlando Magic last year. Coach Jamahl Mosely had seen enough to keep the No. 1 pick from suiting up again in the 2022 NBA Summer League games.

The former Duke star averaged 20 points, six assists and five rebounds. Jabari Smith, who fell to No. 3 to the Houston Rockets, was rumored to be the Magic’s first choice.





Game 1: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL

Game 2: 23 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST| 4 STL | 2 BLK



Orlando Magic's #1 overall pick, Paolo Banchero, has been shut down after 2 games of summer league.

Hours leading into the draft, Banchero suddenly became the name to be reckoned with. The Magic wanted to see immediately what they had and Banchero proved his worth.

The San Antonio Spurs also followed the same route for Victor Wembanyama. “Wemby” was considered the best prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James. They wanted to see how he would fare against summer league competition.





The San Antonio Spurs made the right decision to shut down Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. Too much of a risk where he can get HURT.





Wembanyama faltered in his first game against the Charlotte Hornets but bounced back in a big way against the Portland Trail Blazers. San Antonio pulled the plug on their future franchise player after the win against the Blazers.

#1 Injuries sustained during the NBA Summer League

The last thing teams want to see is having their lottery picks go down with an injury. It happened in the Portland Trail Blazers versus Houston Rockets match.

Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson were the marquee names of the said game. Henderson was drafted third while Thompson came in fourth.

Amen Thompson and Scoot Henderson were impressive in their debuts. Sucks they both went out injured. But both were so comfortable playmaking, beautiful downhill attacks. Scoot's shot looked good. Loved Amen's fight on defense switching on bigger players.

Both quickly showed why they deserved to be in the top five with superb plays. They, however, suffered injuries and had to exit early from the game.

Portland and Houston have since shut them down.

