NBA Summer League standings: What is the current outlook in Las Vegas?

Seven teams remain unbeaten in the NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, LA Lakers, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder have unblemished records.

The Cavs, after their win against the Memphis Grizzlies, tote a 3-0 win-loss mark. Indiana, the Lakers, Utah, Milwaukee and Houston have won their past two games. Oklahoma won against the Dallas Mavericks in their debut.

Here's the rest of the team standings in the NBA Summer League

Team Win Loss Philadelphia 76ers 1 1 Chicago Bulls 1 1 Detroit Pistons 1 1 San Antonio Spurs 1 1 Atlanta Hawks 1 1 Brooklyn Nets 1 1 Miami Heat 1 1 Minnesota Timberwolves 1 1 Portland Trail Blazers 1 1 Sacramento Kings 1 1 LA Clippers 1 1 Washington Wizards 1 1 New Orleans Pelicans 1 1 Phoenix Suns 1 1 Memphis Grizzlies 1 1 Dallas Mavericks 1 1 Denver Nuggets 0 2 Boston Celtics 0 2 Golden State Warriors 0 2 New York Knicks 0 2 Charlotte Hornets 0 2 Orlando Magic 0 2 Toronto Raptors 0 2

The biggest and most anticipated game of the summer league at the Thomas and Mack Center was undoubtedly the debut of Victor Wembanyama. “Wemby’s” San Antonio Spurs battled Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on July 3.

UNLV’s home court was filled to the rafters to watch the top two picks of the 2023 NBA Draft take on each other. Wembanyama was a big disappointment, which prompted talks from some fans that he was the biggest flop in history.

Ben Cafardo @Ben_ESPN Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut on ESPN this past Friday averaged 1,386,000 viewers and peaked with 1,632,000 viewers. (Nielsen)



It ranks as the second-most watched Summer League game ever. Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut on ESPN this past Friday averaged 1,386,000 viewers and peaked with 1,632,000 viewers. (Nielsen)It ranks as the second-most watched Summer League game ever. 🏀 Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut on ESPN this past Friday averaged 1,386,000 viewers and peaked with 1,632,000 viewers. (Nielsen)⬆️ It ranks as the second-most watched Summer League game ever. https://t.co/dKPSuua6Ex

Wembanyama’s so-so performance only heightened the anticipation of the San Antonio Spurs next game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, Scoot Henderson wasn’t available for the said game. He had a right shoulder injury, forcing the Blazers to keep him out for at least the Spurs matchup.

If the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is available, the match between the Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets could be huge as well. Henderson versus Brandon Miller should be a spicy affair after the Hornets passed on the Ignite star for the Alabama product.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Key summer league games have been announced involving the top 3 picks: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson.



Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, July 7



Spurs vs. Blazers on Sunday, July 9



Blazers vs. Hornets on Tuesday, July 11 Key summer league games have been announced involving the top 3 picks: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson.Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, July 7Spurs vs. Blazers on Sunday, July 9Blazers vs. Hornets on Tuesday, July 11

Another game that should get basketball fans excited is the match between the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder on July 11. Jabari Smith Jr. has arguably been the best player in the NBA Summer League. He had 33 points and the buzzer-beating three-pointer over the Portland Trail Blazers in his debut.

The sophomore forward followed it up with a dazzling 38-point output versus the Detroit Pistons in his next game. He has insisted that he’s working on his game and that playing in the summer league will help him do that.

If he’s around and Chet Holmgren gets the go-signal to play, it will be one of the surprising battles to keep an eye on. Cason Wallace, one of Oklahoma’s rookies, has been superb as well. Fans will be thrilled to see what he can do on the court.

The Toronto Raptors will be an interesting team to monitor as well, not so much as what their players have been doing on the floor. More so, in the absence of their veteran star players. Fans have yet to see Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes watch their team play.

There may be nothing to it, but the Raptors could also be looking to trade NBA All-Star Siakam or Anunoby to build around Barnes. It would be awkward for them to support the team that could send them elsewhere.

