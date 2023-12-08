3 records broken by LeBron James as Lakers demolish Pelicans in NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the New Orleans Pelicans in their 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal with LeBron James leading the charge. With the win, the Lakers will be facing the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Cup finals that will take place on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Behind the victory was another outstanding performance by LeBron James, who continues to defy time. By tallying 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds, those numbers are enough to put him again in the history books for various records.

5 records LeBron James broke while the Los Angeles Lakers blew past the Indiana Pacers

#1 - LeBron James has the quickest 30-point game in Lakers franchise history

In just 22:32 minutes, James was able to break the standing record of Nick Young scoring 30 points in 22:56 minutes back in 2014. The urgency for the four-time NBA champion to get ahead of their Pelicans is quite evident, as he showed how important games are being played.

#2 - First NBA player to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in 23 minutes or less

Quality production has been the theme for James in this game as the Pelicans were not able to find answers for the 19-time NBA All-Star. In 23 minutes, he already had five rebounds and five assists on top of his scoring mark. This just signifies how efficient James was in entering this game against the Pelicans.

#3 - Highest number of games with minimum of 30 points, eight assists and zero turnovers

More than the production from different categories, LeBron James had a zero-turnover game. On top of that, the former league MVP has the most zero-turnover games along with 30 points and eight assists in 21 seasons in the league.

Anthony Davis also made NBA history in the In-Season Tournament Semi-Finals

As the Los Angeles Lakers dominated over the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas, Anthony Davis also made a mark in NBA history by moving up in the All-NBA rebounding ladder.

Grabbing a total of 15 rebounds puts Davis above Alonzo Mourning with 7,128 boards and goes 108th on the all-time list. The next player that Davis will pass is Ray Scott, who has 7,154 rebounds.

Aside from Davis and James leading the charge for the Lakers, Austin Reaves came off the bench with 17 points, along with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal. Taurean Prince and D'Angelo chipped in with a combined 29 points to help the Lakers defeat the Pelicans.