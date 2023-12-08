"That was one ugly fastbreak": Doc Rivers blasts Pelicans for choking up 3-on-1 fastbreak vs Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup was arguably the most anticipated NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal, and Doc Rivers got to call the game for ESPN. Known for his quick wit, the former league coach-turned-full-time sports analyst had some interesting jabs on the commentary booth.

With the Pelicans up by just one point with 35 seconds left in the first quarter, they had a chance to pad up the lead but spoiled three chances to do so.

Grabbing the defensive rebound was Austin Reaves with 23.5 seconds to go. With Kevin Harlan calling the game alongside Doc Rivers, the latter was probably expecting the Lakers to run to the offensive side with haste. Instead, Reaves slowed the pace and burned the clock for one final shot of the quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That was one ugly fastbreak," said Rivers who also made the panel giggle.

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers then mounted a huge lead and found themselves on a 31-point advantage over the New Orleans Pelicans by the 3:17 mark of the third quarter.

LeBron James already has 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds by the end of the third period while Anthony Davis has been controlling the paint with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Doc Rivers had his son stepping up asserting the Philadelphia 76ers unfairly let him go

The Philadelphia 76ers were one win away from making the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals but lost anyway with the Boston Celtics winning both Game 6 and 7.

After the season ended for the Sixers, Doc Rivers was fired by the organization and replaced by Nick Nurse. Shedding some light on what transpired behind the scenes, Austin Rivers was on ESPN throwing some shade at the Sixers management for letting his father go and has something to say to Daryl Morey.

"I'm not gonna say anything positive about Philly, man," Rivers said. "They did my pops dirty, bro. I got nothing to say about them. It is personal. Family over everything, bro. Family first, man. Come on Daryl (Morey). I'm talking to you."

The abrupt exit of Rivers was overshadowed when James Harden asked for a trade in the off-season. It has been said that the disgruntled NBA star had influenced the management to fire Rivers.

With the coaching door closed in on Doc Rivers, he now finds himself as part of the ESPN broadcast panel covering NBA games including the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals.