Doc Rivers remains a free agent after parting ways with the Philadelphia 76ers and doesn't seem to be in a rush to coach in the NBA again.

The veteran coach is enjoying life away from basketball this summer and is not making any plans to return as head coach.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do," Rivers told TMZ Sports. "I'm just gonna enjoy life."

The 61-year-old coach left the Sixers after a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. He went 154-82 through three years with Philadelphia, but the most likely scenario is he will remain out for the first time since 2003.

Despite emerging as a candidate to take over the Phoenix Suns and other NBA franchises that were in search of a new coach, he will eventually sit out for the first time in two decades.

It'll be his first full season away from the game since 1998, having taken the Orlando Magic job ahead of the 1999-2000 season.

It is still unclear if Doc Rivers will stay out of the game completely or if he will jump into broadcasting, joining one of the major networks — ESPN.

Doc Rivers could pursue a return to broadcasting after 20 years

The veteran coach has emerged as a candidate to replace Jeff Van Gundy on ESPN's broadcast team after the latter parted ways with the network a couple of weeks ago.

In the early 2003-04 season, Doc Rivers worked as a commentator after Orlando Magic fired him. He stayed with ABC for the rest of the season and was a commentator in the 2004 NBA Finals.

That leaves broadcasting as the best avenue for Rivers to keep close to basketball, with the added benefits of compensation and an extremely light work schedule, compared to the everyday grind of coaching.

A 2008 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, Doc Rivers has struggled in the NBA playoffs over the past decade. He hasn't reached the Eastern or Western Conference Finals since the 2011/12 season when he was still the Celtics' coach.

However, his coaching stints with the Magic, Celtics, LA Clippers, and Sixers have been successful, even though he has come as far as the second round of the playoffs on numerous occasions.

During his time with Philadelphia, he made the Sixers a top contender in the East but never reached the Conference Finals. Instead, he got eliminated in the semi-finals all three years.

Doc Rivers has taken one super team to the top (Celtics) and kept other franchises (Magic, Clippers, Sixers) in the mix throughout his 24-year coaching career. Yet, consecutive tenures in highly-scrutinized markets, like Philadelphia and LA, are enough to make him take a break and sit out the season.

Rivers was named one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History as part of the league's 75th-anniversary celebration. His accolades include a 2008 NBA championship with Boston and 2000 Coach of the Year honors for the Magic.

He holds a career record of 1,097 wins and 763 losses for a .590 winning percentage, while his teams have missed the postseason just five times during his tenure.

