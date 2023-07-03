LA Clippers Depth Chart Updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Russell Westbrook on roster

The LA Clippers were the fifth seed in the Western Conference at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. Unfortunately, they lost to the Kevin Durant and Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns in Round 1. Adding to the Clippers' struggles, Paul George was unavailabe for the entire series, while Kawhi Leonard didn't play after Game 2.

The LA Clippers haven't been able to make a deep playoff run despite being a strong contender on paper. That said, things could be different with a new and fresh NBA season. Let's look at their projected starting five with their updated depth chart.

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook signed a contract with the Clippers that very few people probably saw coming. By taking a huge pay cut, Westbrook has empowered the Clippers to further improve their roster.

While Westbrook received a lot of criticism from the Lakers, he has been good for the LA Clippers.

Beastbrook @Beastbr00k0 Ty Lue on Russell Westbrook: "It's only been 9 games. He's fit right in. He's only going to continue to get better." Ty Lue on Russell Westbrook: "It's only been 9 games. He's fit right in. He's only going to continue to get better." https://t.co/Pomq0bPy9x

Westbrook averaged 15.9 points and 7.5 assists in 21 games with the Clippers last season. His 3-point shooting also improved to 35.6%. Westbrook will continue to help the Clippers as long as he accepts his role on the team.

Shooting Guard: Paul George

If it wasn't for his injuries, George could easily be in the MVP conversation. George averaged 23.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Clippers last season in 56 games. Paul missed the entirety of the playoffs due to injury.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA All-Star F Paul George is likely to miss the Clippers’ entire opening-round Western Conference playoff series against the Suns because of his sprained right knee, @wojespn reported on NBA Countdown on Sunday. All-Star F Paul George is likely to miss the Clippers’ entire opening-round Western Conference playoff series against the Suns because of his sprained right knee, @wojespn reported on NBA Countdown on Sunday.

George is a true two-way player who competes on both ends of the floor. In a 1-on-1 matchup, George is second to none in the league and is a key reason why the Clippers are consistently considered a contender.

Small Forward: Kawhi Leonard

Just like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard has been plagued with injuries for the most part of his Clippers tenure. Leonard faced an early exit in the playoffs due to a meniscus tear leaving the Clippers' fate in Russell Westbrook's hand.

At some point in time, Leonard was the best two-way player in the league and was drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan. These comparisons at this point in time seem absurd. The good news for the Clippers though is that Leonard will be back by training camp and hopefully can stay healthy. However, it would be wishful thinking to count on his health.

Power Forward: Nicolas Batum

Batum is a great player for the modern NBA. He is a power forward who can stretch the floor with his 39.1% shooting from beyond the arc over the past season. While Batum is not going to be winning games for the LA Clippers, he is a good locker room and on-court presence who can be an important piece on a championship team.

Center: Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac has only improved his game ever since he was traded from the Lakers to the Clippers. Last season, Zubac averaged 10.8 points and 9.9 rebounds on 63.4% shooting from the floor. Zubac could probably improve his game on the defensive end, but he is overall a good player on the Clippers roster.

The Clippers have a well-rounded roster. They have always been a contender and could've won a championship by now if it wasn't for injuries. Going forward, it is reasonable to expect that injuries will continue to dictate the success and failure of the LA Clippers.

