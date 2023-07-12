NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam gains interest from Orlando Magic

Pascal Siakam is entering the final season of a four-year, $136.9 million contract extension that he signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. The Raptors are reportedly considering shopping the two-time All-Star ahead of his impending free agency.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Orlando Magic have joined the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers as teams that are monitoring Siakam's availability. Grange stated:

"Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility, Indiana has reached out while Orlando is another team that bears watching."

Grange added that the Toronto Raptors would like to avoid a total rebuild and do not want trade discussions to continue into the regular season. Despite this, they have not ruled out moving Pascal Siakam. It is unclear what the franchise would seek in return for Siakam, however, the Magic have a strong collection of young talent that they could make available.

Orlando won't offer players such as Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner, both of whom they view as key building blocks. Players such as Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, both of whom saw their role and minutes decrease last season, could be made available. Toronto could be in the market for a point guard after Fred VanVleet joined the Houston Rockets in free agency.

How has Pascal Siakam performed in his NBA career?

Pascal Siakam has seemingly gotten better in each of his seven seasons in the NBA. The Toronto Raptors forward averaged a career-high 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game last season while shooting 48.0% from the field, 32.4% from three-point range and 77.4% from the free-throw line.

Furthermore, Siakam has produced at a high-level for an extended period, showing that his strong season was not a fluke. In five seasons since becoming a starter, he has averaged 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field, 33.9% from three-point range and 78.3% from the free-throw line.

In that span, he has helped the Raptors to one championship while being named to two All-NBA Teams, two All-Star Teams and winning one Most Improved Player Award. While Pascal Siakam may not be a true superstar, he has shown that he is a star that is capable of swinging a team's fortunes.

