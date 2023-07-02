Phoenix Suns depth chart updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Bradley Beal on roster

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most prominent franchises in this iteration of the offseason. Having struck some massive deals to improve their roster, several even few the Suns as favorites.

The Suns will look to be a completely different team heading into the new season. After the first domino fell with Monty Williams' firing, Phoenix established their wishes to head in a new direction with Frank Vogel at the helm.

Phoenix made a huge splash early in the offseason by trading for Bradley Beal. The Washington Wizards superstar came on board in a trade that saw the Suns give up Chris Paul.

Paul's departure certainly affected the overall look of the roster. With a premium point guard leaving the side, the Suns were left without a capable floor general. However, Beal's offensive output and his ability to create scoring options on his own may make up for it to some degree.

Outside of Beal's addition via trade, the Phoenix Suns also made some solid moves in the early days of free agency. The Suns recently signed forward Yuta Watanabe and centers Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks.

Although these additions don't necessarily address their point guard problems, it goes a long way to help round out their roster depth.

Beal's arrival changes a lot of things with regard to the look of the team. With this in mind, here is a look at what Phoenix's depth chart looks like at the moment:

Guards Forwards Centers Devin Booker Kevin Durant Deandre Ayton Bradley Beal Josh Okogie Drew Eubanks Cameron Payne TJ Warren Chimezie Metu Damion Lee Yuta Watanabe Bismack Biyombo Terrence Ross Keita Bates-Diop Ish Wainwright Saben Lee Torrey Craig Jordan Goodwin

The depth in the backcourt is only supported by the depth in the backcourt. With some heavy hitters in each position, the Phoenix Suns appear to be a formidable unit on paper at least.

Bradley Beal arrives in Phoenix. Bradley Beal arrives in Phoenix. 🔥 https://t.co/kni5iyEXxi

What could the Phoenix Suns' starting lineup look like?

The Phoenix Suns have some huge names on their roster at this stage in the offseason. Simply put, the Suns are a superteam of the highest caliber. However, this also means that they have a lot of certainty with regard to what their starting lineup will be.

The backcourt will likely comprise Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. It is uncertain as to who will play point, but it seems more likely that Booker will take over the duties of a floor general.

The frontcourt will currently have Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton despite the rumors surrounding the Suns' big man. There is a bit of a shortage at the small forward position but Josh Okogie appears to be the likely candidate to start at this stage.

With solid players in each position, the Suns could be a threat to any team in the league.

