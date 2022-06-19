“The narrative that pushes, is all Jordan era writers” - 3-time All-Star believes LeBron James can't surpass Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate in the eyes of current media

No two players have had as much impact on the game of basketball as Michael Jordan and LeBron James. While the former revolutionized and popularized basketball across the world, the latter is the king of the modern day game.

They have often been compared in order to determine who is the greatest of all-time. While Jordan has held the title for the longest time, some have debated that LBJ has surpassed the Chicago Bulls legend and is now the greatest of all-time.

Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas believes that Jordan is miles ahead of James. He is also of the opinion that it is impossible for the Lakers forward to get ahead of MJ.

He argued that present day writers are all of Jordan's era and will never accept the narrative that LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan.

He added that James' era is not as experienced as people within the space who have experienced Jordan. As such, not many renowned analysts pick him over Jordan.

"The narrative that pushes, is all Jordan era writers, the Skip Bayless, are never going to allow it," Arenas said. "The era of LeBron is not really in the field yet, we're not deep in it. All those guys are Jordan's. If you ask Skip Bayless why he doesn't like LeBron, he can't give you a real reason."

Can LeBron James clinch a fifth NBA championship title?

With the 2022-23 NBA season coming up, there's another opportunity for James to add another championship to his award shelf. James, who last won a championship ring in 2020, has desperately hoped for another title.

A first-round exit in the 2021 Western Conference playoffs squashed his hopes for a ring in the 2021 playoffs. The just concluded playoffs did not feature the three-time NBA champion and the Lakers, as they did not make it to the playoffs.

With the Golden State Warriors being huge favorites to win the 2023 NBA title, the Lakers can play the underdog with no pressure. The appointment of coach Darvin Ham has rekindled hope. The team looks to have a good run in the upcoming season, one game after the other.

