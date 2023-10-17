Rapper Rylo Rodriguez has been under fire recently for his contentious songs that insult NBA icon Dwyane Wade and his transgender daughter, Zaya Wade. This has caused controversy in the music industry. The insults were made public by a person going by the handle therealchief, who shared a TikTok video on Twitter that included every insult Rylo had made about Dwyane Wade and his daughter.

Expand Tweet

The video showcases a series of three disses from three different tracks by Rylo Rodriguez. The first diss comes from the track “Set Me Free,” where the lyrics go as follows:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He got a dub, he’ll be forty-four years old on his release day. You n***s trade, I’ma up this son of a b***h, my pop ain’t D Wade. I’ve been changed.”

The second diss is from the track “Codein Insane” featuring Nocap. The lyrics state:

“How that n**a talk That boat talk to me Yehh, I am a project baby in my city to flowing PJ, I ain’t picture me like coming from the Pjs, you ain’t no gangster you a he like the son of D wade.”

The third and final diss is from the track “Don’t Come Back,” with the lyrics:

“Who the hell would imagine my dwag Turned to a rat, Sleeping on air Mattress I woke up it was flat, Close friends stole from me, I brushed it off like waves, We cut em up like waves , These n****s really hoes , They fathers must be Wades.”

Dwyane Wade and Zaya on transgender issue

The former NBA player Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya Wade have been outspoken supporters of transgender rights. After coming out as transgender in 2020, Zaya has established herself as a role model and a powerful advocate for LGBT rights.

Hall of Famer D-Wade with his daughter Zaya Wade (via Instagram)

D-Wade has embraced his daughter's transition and utilized his position to promote the rights of transgender people. Zaya has been encouraging teenagers to live authentic lives since she was a young girl and recognized who she was. She has also become well-known in the fashion world, having made her catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week and modeled for Tiffany & Co.'s new line of all-gender bracelets.

Rylo Rodriguez seems to be making fun of Wade's transgender daughter because of her gender identity. This has spurred a wave of debate and talks about treating everyone with respect and acceptance, regardless of their gender identity.

Dwyane Wade hasn't publicly addressed these criticisms as of now. He has, though, always encouraged his daughter's transition and has utilized his position to speak out in favor of transgender rights. It'll be interesting to see how he addresses this situation.