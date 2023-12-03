"30-0??????": Joel Embiid and NBA fans react as Dallas Mavericks go on unprecedented run

Despite their loss, The Dallas Mavericks were quite impressive during their matchup OKC Thunder, prompting immense buzz among basketball fans, including Joel Embiid. In his most recent post on X (formerly twitter), the Philadelphia 76ers big man was astonished by the way the Mavs trimmed down the Thunder lead.

Down as much as 24 points, the Mavericks mounted a huge 30-0 run but lost the game against the Thunder by six points, 120-126. Luka Doncic put up video game numbers again with 36 points, 18 assists and 15 rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams on rest in this 12-game slate by the NBA for Dec. 2 and Joel Embiid looks to be monitoring the Mavs-Thunder game with his social media reaction.

"30-0??????" posted Embiid on his own X account.

This reaction by Embiid was immediately followed through by fans giving their witty takes.

"This is how many times you lost to Boston," said @Fadeawaymedia.

One fan even said that is what Embiid's matchup has been:

"That’s Jokic vs you," said @njokicfanclub.

@KingCharge even trash-talks the reigning league MVP, saying that it is something he can't do.

Embiid who has missed the Sixers' last two games with an illness has been given by some fans some good wishes to get back on the basketball court soon.

Doc Rivers defends Joel Embiid from his former Boston Celtics players

Doc Rivers has stepped down as the Sixers head coach and become a full-time broadcaster for ESPN. Even with his distance from the Sixers organization, he had been keeping an eye on his former players who are still active in the league.

Having coached Joel Embiid in the past, the reigning league MVP had been the subject of criticism especially from Showtime Basketball hosts Kevin Garnett and Paul Peirce.

Having coached the two Basketball Hall of Fame awardees and Embiid, Rivers still gives his flowers as one of the top players in the league.

“He’s talented, maybe the most talented player I’ve ever coached, though Kevin [Garnett] and Paul [Pierce] may have something to say about that,” said Rivers on a report by Sports Illustrated. “But he’s just a talent. Who’s bigger and more talented than Joel Embiid? Maybe [Nikola] Jokic, that’s it. That’s a group of two. It’s pretty special.”

Joel Embiid for the past 16 games had been averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He has been consistent and in the discussion on the MVP ladder en route to a possible back-to-back MVP plum.