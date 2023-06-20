“Motherf**kers was patient with Embiid and Giannis” – Kevin Garnett asserts Zion Williamson is better than former legends

Since being drafted first overall in 2019, it has been a rocky road for Zion Williamson in the NBA. There is no denying that he is an exciting young talent, but he just hasn't been on the court enough to showcase his skills.

Leading up to the start of Zion Williamson's NBA career, many had questions on if his body was able to hld up. So far, those critics have been right. Through the first four years of his career, the New Orleans Pelicans forward has only appeared in 114 total games.

During a recent epsidoe of "Showtime Basketball," Hall of Fame big man Kevin Garnett gave his thoughts on Zion and his future. While many are starting to change their stance on the former No. 1 pick, he still believes that Zion is a generational talent. Garnett also believes that people need to be patient with him similar to guys like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"First off, Zion is a generational talent okay. Motherf****** were patient with Embiid, motherf****** were patient with Giannis."

Despite only playing in 29 games this year, Zion was still named to an All-Star team for the second time in his young carrer. When on the court, he averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

Kevin Garnett brings up valid point in regards to Zion Williamson

Theatricts aside, Kevin Garnett brings up some good points when sharing his thoughts about Zion Williamson. People around the league have been patient with other stars and are not doing the same when it comes to the New Orleans Pelicans forward.

Joel Embiid is a clear example of reaping the benefits of being patient with a player. Despite having countless injury-filled seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers never gave up on their long-term plan. Because they stayed the course, they now have an MVP center who is one of the ten best players in the league today.

As for Zion, he has already shown glimpses of being an elite talent. In the only full season he played in, he averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 61.1% from the field. When fully healthy, he has put up numbers similar to legends like Shaquille O'Neal.

Landing a guy with the potential to be a top-ten player in the league for a decade isn't easy. Especially for a small market team like the Pelicans. Despite how things have played out thus far, they might want to consider waiting it out.

