30+ Movie and TV show theme-based Fantasy Basketball team names

Aside from getting to manage a team of your favorite players, one of the joys of fantasy basketball is creating your own team name. Some like to keep things simple, while others go above and beyond to come up with a clever name for their squad.

When putting together a fantasy basketball team name, users try to combine player's name with things from popular culture. In almost every league, there is one team that has a named mixed with a person in the NBA and a popular film or show.

There is an abundance of names to choose from that fit this mold. Two examples that mix the NBA and movies is "The Zion King" and "Cool Hand Luka."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Typically, users want their witty name to match one of the top players on their team. Because of this, there are a lot of examples for top stars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard.

For those that need some inspiration for their team this season, here is a list of possible names that could be used in fantasy basketball.

Movie and TV Show themed Fantasy Basketball team names:

Names on this list have examples for stars like LeBron James, along with lesser known role players.

1) Beverley Hillbillies

2) Heild or High Water

3) Return of the Cedi

4) James of Thrones

5) Midnight Kawhiboy

6) Jrue Grit

7) Donte's Inferno

8) Atomic Biyombos

9) Batum Goes the Dynamite

10) License to Lillard

11) Kawhi So Serious

12) Fifty Shades of Klay

13) Full Metal Jokic

14) Adam's Family

15) Big Dieng Theory

For those that want to pay homage to some of their former favorite players, there's options for that too. There are countless fantasy names to pick from for legends like Kobe Bryant and other former players.

16) The Darko Knight

17) Lone Granger

18) Kobe Wan Enobi

19) Beauty and the Beasley

20) Lin City

21) Chronicles of Redick

22) Loul & Order

23) Odom and Odomer

24) Mahinmi Vice

25) Strenge Dragic

26) Bogan Heroes

27) You Can Act Like a Manu

28) Brokeback Motiejunas

29) Uncle Festus

30) Howard's End

Similar to putting together a winning team in fantasy basketball, the possibilities are endless when it comes to having a catchy name.