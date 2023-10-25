30+ Movie and TV show theme-based Fantasy Basketball team names

Aside from getting to manage a team of your favorite players, one of the joys of fantasy basketball is creating your own team name. Some like to keep things simple, while others go above and beyond to come up with a clever name for their squad.
When putting together a fantasy basketball team name, users try to combine player's name with things from popular culture. In almost every league, there is one team that has a named mixed with a person in the NBA and a popular film or show.
There is an abundance of names to choose from that fit this mold. Two examples that mix the NBA and movies is "The Zion King" and "Cool Hand Luka."
Typically, users want their witty name to match one of the top players on their team. Because of this, there are a lot of examples for top stars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard.
For those that need some inspiration for their team this season, here is a list of possible names that could be used in fantasy basketball.
Movie and TV Show themed Fantasy Basketball team names:
Names on this list have examples for stars like LeBron James, along with lesser known role players.
1) Beverley Hillbillies
2) Heild or High Water
3) Return of the Cedi
4) James of Thrones
5) Midnight Kawhiboy
6) Jrue Grit
7) Donte's Inferno
8) Atomic Biyombos
9) Batum Goes the Dynamite
10) License to Lillard
11) Kawhi So Serious
12) Fifty Shades of Klay
13) Full Metal Jokic
14) Adam's Family
15) Big Dieng Theory
For those that want to pay homage to some of their former favorite players, there's options for that too. There are countless fantasy names to pick from for legends like Kobe Bryant and other former players.
16) The Darko Knight
17) Lone Granger
18) Kobe Wan Enobi
19) Beauty and the Beasley
20) Lin City
21) Chronicles of Redick
22) Loul & Order
23) Odom and Odomer
24) Mahinmi Vice
25) Strenge Dragic
26) Bogan Heroes
27) You Can Act Like a Manu
28) Brokeback Motiejunas
29) Uncle Festus
30) Howard's End
Similar to putting together a winning team in fantasy basketball, the possibilities are endless when it comes to having a catchy name.
