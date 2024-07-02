"$300 million for a role player is crazy" - NBA fans go wild over Jayson Tatum's record-breaking payday with Celtics

Fans reacted to the Boston Celtics finalizing a five-year, $315 million contract extension for Jayson Tatum this summer. The Celtics are rewarding their franchise leader with a massive payday after leading them to the NBA Finals. Although Tatum didn't win the Finals MVP award, the organization recognizes his value.

Last season, he earned his fifth straight All-Star selection and third All-NBA First Team selection. The former Duke forward averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists during the 2023-24 NBA season.

However, not everyone was impressed with what the Celtics offered the star forward. Here are some of what the fans said about Tatum's new deal with Boston.

"$300 million for a role player is crazy," a fan said.

"He’s the student who got an A on the group project but didn’t really contribute," another fan shared.

"63 million a year for a playoff dropper😭," a fan was surprised.

Fortunately, other fans thought that Tatum deserved the massive pay after helping the Celtics win the Larry O'Brien trophy.

"Win a title. Win the title of largest contract ever. It’s Tatum Summer," a fan shared.

"Nah Boston has unlimited money lol," another fan was surprised with the amount of money.

"Get paid Big deuce," a fan said.

The Celtics are securing their core, as they signed All-Defensive guard Derrick White to a four-year, $125.9 million deal. After winning a championship with the same roster, Boston wants to run it back and try to win another.

Jayson Tatum is back on the grind after signing his supermax extension

It's been a few weeks since Jayson Tatum and the Celtics won the title against the Dallas Mavericks. Through all the success, the All-Star forward isn't taking anything for granted.

Tatum posted on his Snapchat, showing that he's back in the gym, working out. The five-time All-Star is ready to make improvements in his game, which makes the Celtics an even scarier team.

However, in the NBA Finals, Tatum had his share of struggles on the floor. In five games, the forward averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He had three games where he scored less than 20 points but made up for it with his two 31-point performances in Games 3 and 5.

