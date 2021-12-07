Milwaukee county honors Giannis Antetokounmpo by naming bus route no. 34 as "Giannis Line" for his contribution to the team and the city

Adding another feather to his cap, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo now has an honorary bus route named after him in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The two-time MVP has more accolades at 26 years old than any other current player under the age of 30. He brought the city a championship for the first time in 50 years since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it in 1971.

Naturally, the state of Wisconsin and especially the city of Milwaukee are in love with the Greek Freak and would want to honor him in any way possible.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced that it has named one of its bus routes as the "Giannis Line" to thank reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for his important role on the team and in the community. The route is officially named "Route 34 (Hopkins-Congress)" and connects Congress Street and Hopkins Street with N. 6th Street and Downtown Milwaukee.

The honorary name "Giannis Line" went under effect on December 5th, 2021, a day before Giannis Antetokounmpo's birthday. Number #34 is his jersey number so naming that route was the obvious decision for the county.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) issued a statement in this regard on their official website, saying:

"MCTS has been a part of the fabric of the Milwaukee community for decades and now so will the Bucks’ superstar who, along with his teammates, brought our city its first NBA championship in 50 years...this route provides new travel and connection opportunities for residents, workers, and students and aligns with Milwaukee County’s vision to advance Racial Equity throughout the county."

They continued stating that the decision was a birthday gift to the Greek superstar, who is now a household name in Milwaukee.

"We look forward to many more years of cheering on Giannis, his teammates and the entire Bucks’ franchise as they strive to bring another NBA title to Milwaukee. Happy Birthday, Giannis!"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has forced his way into the NBA MVP conversation

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers a speech at the White House alongside US President Biden

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been averaging stellar numbers this season but he wasn't part of the MVP conversation because his team wasn't winning games. The Milwaukee Bucks started the season losing eight of their first 14 games due to injuries to their starting lineup.

But when their Big 3 of Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were finally all healthy, they ended up going on a seven-game win streak.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking like the reigning champions again and Antetokounmpo's exploits can no longer be ignored.

He is averaging 27.6 points, 6.0 assists, 11.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 53% from the field. His 27.6 points per game mark is the third-highest in the NBA, less than a point away from Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. So there is a possibility that Giannis Antetokounmpo can win his first-ever scoring title.

Moreover, he has shown up in big moments for his team lately. He recently scored a clutch game-winner against the Charlotte Hornets to improve his team record to 14-8.

He is averaging similar numbers to his past two MVP seasons, but many are suggesting that voter fatigue could set in. Warriors' Stephen Curry and Nets' Kevin Durant are also having spectacular seasons while leading their teams to the best record in their respective conferences, so the MVP race is certainly going to be a nail-biter heading into the final stretch of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently third in our NBA MVP Power Rankings.

