"38 people scored more": DeMar DeRozan's savage response to critics about his lack of 3-point shooting

In his 14 NBA seasons, DeMar DeRozan has established himself as one of the best mid-range scorers today. His footwork has evolved tremendously since his rookie season, and he can make tough shots over stifling defenders. However, there are some who feel that he has not evolved his game further to the point he is seen as a reliable shotmaker from deep.

According to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry, DeRozan talked about how he doesn't feel pressured to change the way he plays or approaches the game.

“I don’t have to do nothing,” DeRozan said,

“Thirty-(eight) people scored more points than me in NBA history," he said. "I’m not sitting up here saying I don’t need to shoot 3s. But with that, I don’t make it feel like I’ve got to go out every single night and shoot 10 3s. I don’t feel that way. I still try to stay within the confines of being great at what I’m great at."

According to DeRozan, whatever his critics say about the number of 3-pointers he attempts, it should not be the norm for him to shoot them at an increased rate every game.

Throughout his career, DeMar DeRozan has averaged 21.0 points per game (46.8% shooting) with his production being at its best in his time playing for the Chicago Bulls.

In an NBA league, wherein, the importance of 3-point shooting has never been more vital, DeRozan remains as one of the most effective scorers even without deep shooting.

DeMar DeRozan's 3-point shooting over the years

Despite not being known as a shooter from beyond the arc, DeMar DeRozan has made important strides with his shot from deep.

In the nine seasons that he played with the Toronto Raptors, the six-time All-Star averaged 19.7 ppg (44.8% shooting). His 3-point shooting was at 28.8% off of 1.7 attempts per game.

Meanwhile, during his time with the San Antonio Spurs, he averaged 21.6 ppg (50.1% shooting). DeRozan evolved into a more efficient all-around scorer but his shooting from beyond the arc dipped to 22.7%. His 3-point attempts per game were at 0.7.

Moving to the two seasons he has played for the Chicago Bulls, he has averaged 26.2 ppg (50.4% shooting). At this point in his career, DeRozan is a more polished scorer with improved efficiency from 3-point range (33.8%). He had his best 3-point shooting display during the 2021-22 season at 35.25% off of 1.9 attempts per game.