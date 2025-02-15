3x Grammy winner snubs Celtics for Warriors & Nuggets as as best bet for 2025 NBA title - "I dont think back to backs should be that popular"

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Raphael Saadiq hopes the Golden State Warriors could become champions this year. On Friday's episode of "NBA Today," Saadiq was asked about his predictions for the remainder of the NBA season.

The three-time Grammy winner was asked if he likes the Luka Doncic-LeBron James duo. He said that their duo looks good and feels good, saying that James is capable of playing with anyone.

After, Saadiq was asked if he felt good about the Boston Celtics repeating as champions.

"Not so good," Saadiq said. "I like Boston but I just think after watching, you know, people talk about winning back-to-backs, I don't think back-to-backs should be that popular.

He was then asked which team is his favorite to be crowned champs this year.

"I would like the Warriors to win it all but I don't know if that's gonna happen," Saadiq replied. He was then pressed for his favorite to win the title. "Favorite? Could be Denver."

Raphael Saaqid, who won two Grammys for Best R&B Song in the 45th and 65th as well as Album of the Year in the 67th Grammy Awards, is from Oakland. As such it is understandable that he roots for the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors could miss postseason while the Denver Nuggets look like a true Playoff contender

The Golden State Warriors have made a major change to their roster by acquiring Jimmy Butler in a multi-team deal. Since acquiring Butler, Golden State has gone 3-1, with their only loss coming against last year's title runner-ups, the Dallas Mavericks.

Butler's acquisition is looking good at the moment but it does not guarantee the Warriors will make a postseason appearance. Butler and company are entering the All-Star break as the tenth team in the West with a 28-27 record. The Phoenix Suns are close behind at 26-28.

The Denver Nuggets seem to have found their stride coming into the All-Star break. They've won eight straight games, dating back to Jan. 31, marking their longest winning streak this season. They are third in the West with a 36-19 record and are only half a game behind the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies (36-18).

Nikola Jokic is third in the league in points (29.8 ppg), fourth in rebounds (12.6 rpg) and second in assists (10.2 apg). His consistency has made the Nuggets a formidable force but he isn't the only player who has stepped it up for Denver.

Russell Westbrook appears comfortable in his role and Jamal Murray played his best in January. It looks like things are about to get better for the Nuggets, and it would take a monumental collapse for them to not considered contenders.

