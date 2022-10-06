“What it’d be like if you play with Jayson, if you went to Brooklyn and you went to LA” – 3x NBA All-Star describes the hardships of being loyal for a team, says he's prepared for outcomes signing with Wizards

As one of the most loyal players in the NBA right now, Bradley Beal has considered what it would be like to be part of a different franchise. Entering his 11th season in the league, Beal is set to stay with the Washington Wizards for the foreseeable future.

On JJ Redick's "The Old Man & The Three", Beal expressed his thoughts on the loyalty to the franchise that drafted him:

"I was thinking what it would be like on the other side, in different teams and seeing what was available for me. I did do that.

"What it’d be like if you play with Jayson, if you went to Brooklyn and you went to LA and you went to Denver. It would look good. I'm not gonna sit here and lie."

On if he is prepared for the criticism of his multi-million contract, Beal continued:

"It comes with the territory. Everybody's gonna have an opinion."

Beal was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2012 with the third overall pick. He formed a dynamic backcourt duo with John Wall and led the franchise to multiple playoff appearances. Although they didn't have a chance to be a contender, their playoff runs were simply fun to watch.

The Wizards missed the playoffs last season and since John Wall's departure, the team has relied heavily on the three-time All-Star.

Due to the Wizards' inability to become a consistent playoff team, Beal has had second thoughts about his loyalty to the franchise. However, he ultimately decided to stay.

Can Beal turn the Wizards into contenders for the NBA trophy?

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

Last season was a turning point in Beal's career. Due to a left wrist injury, Beal played just 40 games last season.

However, he is back on the floor and played 18 minutes against the Warriors in preseason in Japan. In 18 minutes, he shot 1-4 from downtown. It was just a preseason game, but it showed that Beal needs more minutes to get back to his best.

With the new squad, the one-time All-NBA player can lead the team to the playoffs. With Kristaps Porzingis, they have great size in the post who can also shoot the long ball.

The Washington Wizards will play against the Indiana Pacers in their first NBA regular season match of the season on Oct. 20.

