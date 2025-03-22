3x NBA champ hilariously predicts Dillon Brooks' post-retirement plans

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green humorously speculated about what he saw Dillon Brooks doing after retirement. Brooks, currently in his eighth NBA season and second year with the Houston Rockets, is just 29 years old. The Rockets forward probably has nine seasons to go before considering retirement.

Danny Green, alongside John Wall, shared their thoughts on Dillon Brooks. Both veterans acknowledged how his beefing with LeBron James is what put him on everyone's radar. Wall compared Brooks to Lance Stephenson, who also has a long history with James in terms of getting under his skin.

Given the characteristics that Brooks possesses on the court, Green felt that the Rockets forward would be a perfect fit in the WWE after he retires from basketball. The WWE is a professional wrestling organization known to have characters who choreographically fight each other in the ring for fans' entertainment.

"When Dillon [Brooks] is done playing basketball, I could see him in the WWE," Green said. "He knows how to sell some tickets. He knows how to get a match going and people want to see it. ... Because of what he was doing and trying to mess with LeBron (James)."

Dillon Brooks crashes on hardwood against Heat

Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets took on the Miami Heat on Friday night, riding the momentum of an eight-game winning streak. Houston hoped to keep their streak alive by beating Miami. In recent games, Brooks has been an essential part of the Rockets' offense.

In their last game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Brooks added 15 points to help his team secure a 116-108 victory. Fast forward to Friday, the Rockets forward experienced instant karma as he crashed and burned on the hardwood.

Earlier in the first quarter, Brooks was on a roll, shooting three out of three attempts. As he made his third basket, Brooks, as usual, stared down one of his Heat opponents while backpedaling to the defensive side. While staring at his adversary and talking trash, Brooks fell on the ground and the fans in attendance loved every moment of it.

Nevertheless, Brooks immediately got back on defense and continued to play ball. Dillon ended the first half with nine points after 17 minutes of play.

