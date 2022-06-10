“To have Draymond in that same category as a superstar when a lot of us don’t see him in that role… It becomes an issue” - 3x NBA champion says Draymond Green should be refereed like a role player, not a superstar

While some may not like to admit it, Draymond Green has been a key part in the Golden State Warriors being one of the NBA's top teams over the past decade. Along with being a physical and versatile defender, his playmaking ability makes him a perfect fit alongside the sharpshooting backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In a pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green struggled against the Boston Celtics. In 34 minutes of action, he posted 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block.

There is no denying Green is a part of Golden State's 'big three,' but one current player thinks he is unworthy of the title of superstar. During an episode of his 'The Green Room' podcast, Danny Green gave his thoughts on why Draymond Green should be viewed as a role player.

"To have Draymond in that same category as a superstar when a lot of us don't see him in that role or in that category that's where it becomes an issue."

Danny Green admits that the Warriors forward is very good at what he does on the floor, but isn't in the same tier as someone like Steph Curry.

"You're a superstar in your role which means you're a superstar role player so in that effect you should be refereed like a very good role player."

Should Draymond Green be viewed as a superstar?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 3

Not to take away from what he brings to the Golden State Warriors, but it is tough to build a case for Green being labeled as a superstar. He is an extremely high-quality role player and potential Hall of Famer, but he is not someone an organization would build their entire team around.

To put it simply, Draymond Green is a great "third guy" on a title team. He can do a little bit of everything on the court and is capable of defending all five positions. Part of why he is able to be effective as he is stems from the high quality talent he plays with. Sharing the floor with players like Curry and Thompson allows Green to showcase his elite-level IQ and playmaking while also not putting a heavy burden on him to score.

Danny Green put it best, Draymond Green is a superstar in his role for the Warriors. He fully embraced doing all the little things to help the team win. While he might not be a superstar, he is still a very intrigal piece to their success.

