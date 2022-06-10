5-year old DJ, I’m raising a warrior… I’m raising a man” - Draymond Green says he’s happy his son witnessed the ‘f**k you Draymond’ chants in Boston, says his wife Hazel was very upset

Given his reputation around the league, Draymond Green rarely gets a warm welcome in an away arena. The Warriors forward witnessed this in full effect Wednesday night as Golden State traveled to Boston for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

As usual, Draymond Green did a little bit of everything for the Warriors as they looked to take a 2-1 lead in the series. He finished with a box score of 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block. This would not be enough as Golden State went on to drop the game by a final of 116-100.

To add insult to injury, the Boston crowd rained down chants at the Warriors. At one point, they were yelling profanities towards Draymond Green. While he did not mind this, his wife took to social media and voiced her displeasure.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to call out Celtics fans for their ‘F**k you Draymond’ chants as well as calling him a ‘b**ch’ and a ‘motherf**ker’ in front of her kids. Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to call out Celtics fans for their ‘F**k you Draymond’ chants as well as calling him a ‘b**ch’ and a ‘motherf**ker’ in front of her kids. https://t.co/v3E7kajQDL

Green went on his podcast after Game 3 to let everyone know that he is not phased by the outside noise.

"I don't make much of it... Five-year-old DJ, I'm raising a warrior no pun intended like I'm raising a man so I don't make much of him hearing that or seeing that like it is what it is."

Draymond Green keeping right frame of mind during NBA Finals

2022 NBA Finals: Game 3, Celtics-Warriors

Having been around the NBA for some time now, Draymond Green is well aware of how things work. Especially on a stage like the finals, fans are going to be amped up to the highest degree. Green is by far taking the right approach with this.

As a player who often chirps back at fans during games, Draymond Green should expect some insults and chants to come his way. Instead of buying into it and letting up take up space in his mind, he remains focused on having the last laugh.

reacts to Game 3 of the NBA Finals "The biggest adjustment is just coming out and being Draymond Green" @Money23Green reacts to Game 3 of the NBA Finals "The biggest adjustment is just coming out and being Draymond Green" 💯@Money23Green reacts to Game 3 of the NBA Finals https://t.co/m7pMU2RuFL

For his family, it is a shame they had to sit in the arena and listen to such things being chanted at a loved one. That being said, something can be said about Boston fans leaving Green's family out of it. Unfortunately, there have been instances where loved ones of players have also been attacked by fans, which is unacceptable in any situation.

With the Warriors finding themselves down in the series, Draymond Green has far more important things to worry about than what fans are yelling at him from the stands. As one of the more mentally tough players in the league right now, Celtics fans have their work cut out for them trying to get in his head as this series wages on.

