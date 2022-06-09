“Don’t put Draymond Green on this list, that’s an insult to these 5” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo picks Michael Jordan as the toughest player to ever play in the NBA, includes Kobe Bryant in his list for the top-5 toughest players in NBA history

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is never scared to voice his opinion about anything. It is why some people are big fans of him, and others love to complain about him.

During the NBA Finals, Draymond Green was asked about the physicality and toughness he plays with compared to previous decades. He went on to slightly downplay how the game was played in the 80's and 90's, causing some backlash from those who came before him.

On a recent episode of ESPN's 'First Take,' Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo listed some of the players they feel are the toughest in NBA history. Russo's top five included the likes of the late great Kobe Bryant and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. More importantly, he made sure Green was nowhere near the list.

"Whatever you do, do yourself a favor, don't put Draymond Green on this list. That's an insult to these five."

Stephen A. Smith did not argue much with Russo's list, but did take the time to defend the Warriors forward. He feels Green deserves more recognition on a list like this because of his ability to defend all over the floor at a high level.

"My issue is you're not appreciating Draymond Green's ability to defend not just on the interior, but to defend on the perimeter as well. He can go out and defend perimeter players... Draymond Green is one of the greatest defensive players the game has seen."

Is Draymond Green being overlooked in the discussion for toughest players ever?

Whether you like him or not, there is no denying the toughness and intensity Green plays the game with. The Golden State Warriors would not have achieved dynasty status without what he brings to the table.

Star players might get all the recognition, but the guys who do all the little things are a key piece of title-winning teams. Green has always been the guy for the Warriors to get scrappy on defense and on the glass.

When it comes to toughness, Russo is severely overlooking Draymond Green. From a mental and physical standpoint, few players in the league today are on par with him in this category.

His loud-mouth attitude might deter some, but Draymond Green is a guy who backs up his talk. Anytime the Warriors need someone to get down and dirty, it's him. Russo might not want to admit it, but Green's name belongs in the conversation of the toughest players in NBA history.

